'Factually Incorrect:' India Denies Cancellation Of Programmes During PM Modi's Visit To Moscow

Vienna: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday categorically denied any cancellations of scheduled programmes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow. Foreign Secretary Kwatra also refuted claims of friction or disruptions during PM Modi's "successful trip" to Russia.



"No cancellation of programming element during PM Modi's visit to Moscow. Your reference to friction is surprising and factually incorrect. PM Modi's visit to Moscow was successful and there was no cancellation of any programming elements," Kwatra said addressing a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Austria. He further clarified, "To the best of my knowledge, there were no cancellations of any particular programming element during the prime minister's visit to Moscow."



During the briefing, Kwatra also divulged the details of issues on which PM Modi held discussions. Kwatra said, "The third issue on which the two leaders spent a considerable time was the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi spoke about India's perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict..."The Foreign Secretary also highlighted PM Modi's extensive engagements with world leaders concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



"PM met President Zelenskyy in Tokyo and G20 summit in Italy, then meeting with President Putin. All through this engagement and there were numerous phone calls. All this engagement, we have been urging to find a way forward through dialogue. We will provide all support and for the meeting, two sides need to decide...We have been extremely consistent about it. Our readiness to play whatever role possible," Kwatra emphasised.



He also reiterated Modi's stance on the conflict, stating, "The PM said it clearly and had 3 elements - this is not a time of war, a solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be found on the field and wherever innocent lives are lost those are unacceptable. In discussion today dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for solution. Whatever India can contribute to dialogue, India will do it. Prime Minister elaborated in detail on challenges in the country of the Global South and its impact on the economic aspect. Energy security was impacted and is still a matter of stress."



Regarding India's messaging on Russia-Ukraine relations, Kwatra affirmed, "Messaging on Russia Ukraine by India, PM has been consistent in what he articulated in his meeting in Moscow and he has been consistent about it. When he met the Russian president at the SCO summit in Samarkand, he mentioned that this was not the era of war and said it publicly."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant meetings with Austrian leaders, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, to bolster bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration between India and Austria.

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983. PM Modi's visit to Austria comes after his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi's visit to Austria also comes at a time when the two countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.

