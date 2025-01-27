Fact Check: Viral Post On Pakistani Man Marrying His Own Blood Sister Makes A False Claim

Claim : Pakistani man marrries his own blood sister Fact: A photo of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family wedding in 2021 in Texas is being shared with false claim

It is not uncommon in some Muslim families to combine the wedding receptions of their two sons. However, a Pakistani family took the wedding celebrations a notch higher. The wedding ceremony in Punjab province witnessed six brothers tying the knot with six sisters from the opposite family. The grooms’ family wanted to promote simple marriages in the society and therefore conducted the joint wedding without dowry.

Meanwhile, an image purportedly showing a newly married couple is being shared on social media with the claim that a Pakistani man married his own blood sister.

The viral post, showing the photo of a newly married couple with the ARY News channel logo, is captioned, “Another gem of Islam! A Pakistani man got married to his own blood sister and said in our religion everything is fine. This is called true "Mauj-HUB"!”

The viral post link is here and archive link here.

Here’s the screenshot of the viral post.

Screenshot of the viral post (Telugupost)

Fact Check:

During the investigation, the Telugupost Fact Check team found this claim to be false.

Since the viral post has two clues — logo of ARY News and the Budbak account on Facebook, we first began the investigation by scanning the social media pages of Pakistani news channel ARY News. The posts on the X account of ARY News were found showing the channel ID in the middle and accompanied by graphics in Urdu.

However, ARY News channel does not follow the same template across its various social media channels. On other platforms, you will find the ARY New logo at the right side of the screen.

Here’s the comparison of viral graphic and original graphic image on the Pakistani news channel.

When we ran the viral image of the couple through Google Lens tool, we came across Zawaj marriage bureau, a matrimonial site in Pakistan, featuring the couple pics shown in the viral post.

Screenshot of Zawaj marriage bureau, a matrimonial site in Pakistan, featuring the couple pics shown in the viral post. (Telugupost)

During the Google Reverse Search, we found Tara Arseven Photography website showcasing the pics of a Pakistani wedding in Frisco, Texas in the first week of April 2021.

She also posted a few pics of the wedding on her official Facebook account on March 27, 2021.

"It’s official! Laila and Ali are married y’all! We will be celebrating their marriage in just a few hours and I got some dance moves to show off Couldn’t wait to post sneak peek so might as well get that out of the way while I’m back at the studio, charging my gear."

Screenshot of the facebook post shared by Tara Arseven Photography (Telugupost)

As we continued our search, we found that the wedding was covered on a weddings-related website bridesofnorthtexas which states, “This Pakistani Muslim ceremony celebration is full of SO much color and love, we’re not even sure where to start! From the first time Laila and Ali were introduced through mutual friends, they knew it was meant to be. After an exciting proposal on the dock at his family’s beach house in Florida, the two started planning to make sure their big day went off with a hitch.”

We then searched for Budbak on Facebook but we could not find the viral post on the timeline. It seems the user may have deleted it.

With regard to the investigation and social media posts, we can conclude that the groom and bride of Pakistani-origin are not related by blood. They belong to different Pakistani Muslim families who came to know each other through mutual friends. Hence, the claim is false.

(Note: This story was first published by Telugu Post and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)