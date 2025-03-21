ETV Bharat / international

Fact Check: AI-Generated Photo Falsely Shared Claiming Elon Musk Asked Good Wishes For His Daughter 'Who Recovered From Cancer'

SCreenshot of Elon Musk along with his daughter, claiming that the billionaire’s daughter had been battling cancer for five years, and is now cancer-free. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Multiple social media users shared a photo of billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk along with his daughter, claiming that he asked everyone to send love to his daughter as she recovered from cancer after battling it for five years. However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found that the viral photo was AI-generated and the claim shared with the image was false. The social media user shared the AI-generated photos with a false claim.

Claim

On March 14, an X (formerly Twitter) user, going by the name ‘el.onmusktesla56513’, shared a purported photo of Elon Musk along with his daughter, claiming that the billionaire’s daughter had been battling cancer for five years, and is now cancer-free.

The caption of the post, read: My daughter has been battling cancer for five years and today she is cancer free! Please send her some love.”

Here is the link to the post and below is a screenshot of the same.

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral photo through Google Reverse Image search and found that several other users had shared the same photo with a similar claim. Two such posts can be found here and here.

To verify the claim, the Desk first conducted a customised keyword search on Google and found no credible reports corroborating the details mentioned in the viral post. However, the Desk did find a detailed report about Elon Musk's 14 Children by People, an American Weekly Magazine, dated March 3, 2025. It elaborated on Musk's life and his children in detail but did not mention any of his daughters suffering or being cured of cancer. It is therefore clear that the news of his daughter battling cancer is false.

Here is the link to the report.