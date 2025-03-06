Fact Check: Deepfake Video Falsely Claims Trump Accused Donyi Polo Leaders Of Taking RSS Funds To Disturb Tani Tribe

In the context of RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat’s March 2025 Arunachal Pradesh visit (here, here, and here), a video (here and here) featuring clips from his visit, along with a video of Donald Trump, is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Trump can be heard saying that a few Donyi Polo (an indigenous faith in Arunachal Pradesh) faith leaders have received money from RSS to make the Tani clan go against Tani Christians.

This video is being shared as a warning message that reads ‘…very very dangerous for Tani clan of Arunachal Pradesh.’ We fact-check this claim through this article.

Screengrab of video of American President Donald Trump’s message to the Tani tribe people in Arunachal Pradesh warning about the ploy of a few Donyi Polo faith leaders to create disturbances among the tribe. (Factly)

An archived version of this post can be found here.

Claim: Video of American President Donald Trump’s message to the Tani tribe people in Arunachal Pradesh warning about the ploy of a few Donyi Polo faith leaders to create disturbances among the tribe. Fact: This is a scripted, AI-generated deepfake video created and posted by a Facebook page called “AI of Arunachal Pradesh.” Hence, the claim made in the post is False.

To check the veracity of the viral claim, we performed a keyword search on the internet to know if Donald Trump has recently made any comments on the Tani Tribe and Donyi Polo faith in Arunachal Pradesh. However, we did not find any news reports validating the same.

Then, to learn more about the viral video, we performed another search on the internet using relevant keywords. This search led us to a Facebook post(archive link) by a page named AI of Arunachal Pradesh on 3 March 2025, which contained the same video.

Screengrab of video of American President Donald Trump’s message to the Tani tribe people in Arunachal Pradesh warning about the ploy of a few Donyi Polo faith leaders to create disturbances among the tribe. (Factly)

This video contains a disclaimer that says, ‘These are just my assumptions considering all the events happening in Arunachal Pradesh.’ We then checked the intro section of this page and found that they post scripted videos using AI personalities.

AI of Arunachal Pradesh page (Factly)

This makes it clear that an AI-generated scripted, deepfake video is falsely being disseminated as a real one. If you closely observe the viral video, you will find that it is a loop of a tiny clip of Trump in which the voice does not sync well with his lip movement. We also found that this page contains another deepfake video that uses the same visuals. You can find this video here.

Further, we found similarities between this video and a few AI-generated videos of Donald Trump, which Factly debunked (here and here) in the past. These past videos were also deepfakes created using a clip from Trump’s 2017 interview with NBC News. By going through the video, we found that the same video is now used to create this viral video.

Additionally, the Indian Government’s fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check gave a clarification on this video via ‘X.’ They said that this is a digitally altered fake video.

To sum up, a deepfake video of Donald Trump is falsely shared as him talking about the alleged money transfer done by the RSS to the faith leaders of Donyi Polo to create disturbances in the Tani Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh.

(Note: This story was first published by Factly and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)