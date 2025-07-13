ETV Bharat / international

Faced With US Heat Waves, Navajo Push For Power — And A/C

Faced With US Heat Waves, Navajo Push For Power And A/C ( AFP )

Tonalea: Workmen plant electricity poles in the rust-orange earth of the Navajo Nation and run cables to Christine Shorty's house -- finally giving her power against the searing Arizona desert heat.

It will be a luxury in the vast Native American reservation, the largest in the United States, where more than 10,000 families are still without electricity and therefore air conditioning.

"It's climate change. It's getting hotter," Shorty tells AFP.

"This would be easier for us with the fan and maybe air conditioning. And we look forward to that."

In her 70 years, Shorty has seen her isolated, tiny hamlet of Tonalea, a dot in the enormous area of the reservation, change dramatically.

Summer monsoon rains are rarer,

and temperatures can touch 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in July and August -- previously unthinkable in the hamlet, located on a plateau at an altitude of 5,700 feet (1,730 meters).

The area's seasonal lakes are drying up, and in some years, the livestock are dying of thirst.

Like many others, Shorty has a generator and small solar panels that allow her to power a gas fridge, cook and watch television.

But their power is limited, and she often has to choose which appliance to plug in.

Being hooked up to the electrical grid is "a big change. It's going to make my life a lot easier," she tells AFP.

'Survival mode'

Most of the United States was electrified in the 1930s under President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal initiatives.

But in the Navajo Nation, which stretches across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the first efforts only began in the 1960s, and there are still not enough power lines.

"This area was looked over," says Deenise Becenti of the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), the agency that manages the reservation's infrastructure.

"That surprises many people. They're saying, you know, why are there third world conditions that exist here in the United States, the greatest country in the world?"

To catch up, the semi-autonomous government of the reservation launched the "Light Up Navajo" project in 2019.

The humanitarian initiative sees electricity companies from all over the country send their employees to work in the reservation for around a dozen weeks a year.