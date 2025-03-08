ETV Bharat / international

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Opens New Consulate General Of India In Belfast

In this image released by @DrSJaishankar via X on March 7, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris, on left at the back, during a meeting, in Dublin, Ireland. ( PTI )

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday inaugurated a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to cater to the needs of a growing Indian diaspora in the region.

Addressing a gathering of community leaders and prominent dignitaries at the newest Indian Consulate, the external affairs minister said the move symbolised the deepening of bilateral ties between India and the UK and an appreciation of the contributions of the diaspora.

Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland, a devolved region of the United Kingdom, which is home to an estimated 10,000 people of Indian heritage as per the last official census. “We saw in Belfast a meeting place, in many ways, between our UK policy and our European policies,” said Jaishankar.

“We could see that this (region) had privileged access to both. Interestingly, we were negotiating free trade agreements with both the UK and the EU in parallel, which we hope to conclude at an early date,” he said.

The minister reflected upon Northern Ireland’s great economic history, known for its shipbuilding capabilities and also a lot of Indian IT companies having a base in the region.