ETV Bharat / international

Explosion And Fire At Service Station Kills 13 In Russia's Dagestan

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 2 hours ago

According to Russia's Emergencies Ministry, the explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station and its cafeteria on the outskirts of the regional capital, Makhachkala, causing two children's lives.

Explosion And Fire At Service Station Kills 13 In Russia's Dagestan
In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, Russian rescuers carry a casualty after an explosion killed multiple people at a gas station in the suburbs of Dagestan capital Makhachkala in Russia's Caspian Sea region. (AP)

Moscow: An explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern region of Dagestan killed at least 13 people, officials said Saturday. The explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station and its cafeteria on the outskirts of the regional capital, Makhachkala, said Russia's Emergencies Ministry, adding that two children were among the dead. The fire was extinguished.

Makhachkala is about 1,600 kilometres south of Moscow. Regional authorities said a criminal investigation was opened and Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan. Last August, a massive explosion at a gas station in Dagestan killed 35 people and injured 115 more.

Moscow: An explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern region of Dagestan killed at least 13 people, officials said Saturday. The explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station and its cafeteria on the outskirts of the regional capital, Makhachkala, said Russia's Emergencies Ministry, adding that two children were among the dead. The fire was extinguished.

Makhachkala is about 1,600 kilometres south of Moscow. Regional authorities said a criminal investigation was opened and Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan. Last August, a massive explosion at a gas station in Dagestan killed 35 people and injured 115 more.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAKHACHKALA EXPLOSIONRUSSIA DAGESTAN EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.