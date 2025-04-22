ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why Saudi Arabia Is Crucial For India In The Proposed IMEC

New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the Second Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah on Wednesday, one key issue that will come up for discussion will be the Gulf kingdom’s role in the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

As India deepens its strategic engagement with the West Asia and Europe through the ambitious IMEC, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a pivotal player. Positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe, the kingdom is not only a geographic lynchpin but also a key economic and political partner. Its participation is central to the corridor’s success, both as a logistics hub and as an energy powerhouse.

During a special media briefing here last week ahead of Modi’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia that started on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained the importance of Saudi Arabia for India in the IMEC project.

“You would recall that on the sidelines of the G20 Summit (in New Delhi) in September 2023, Saudi Arabia was amongst the other partners that joined India in the conclusion of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Agreement and as partners under this agreement, both countries are actively exploring opportunities in regional connectivity, logistics, clean energy, electricity and data cooperation,” Misri said.

“The visit, therefore, provides the opportunity to leadership in both countries to engage on all of these strategic areas to deepen our partnership, and most importantly, of course, to share their perspectives, at a time when the regional and global economic and security situation is in a certain amount of flux.”

The IMEC is a planned economic corridor that aims to bolster economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf and Europe. The corridor is a proposed route from India to Europe through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Israel and Greece.

On September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the IMEC was signed by the governments of India, the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union. The project was launched to bolster transportation and communication links between Europe and Asia through rail and shipping networks and is seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

During his briefing, Misri explained that after the signing of the framework understanding on IMEC in September 2023, all the partners had an “urgent regional situation to address” (meaning the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza), which meant that the kind of groundwork that was foreseen between all the partners could not begin immediately.

“That, however, does not mean that individual countries or groups of countries that are part of the original agreement have not discussed or engaged on what the contours of this agreement are going to look like, and what kind of work will be required to effect progress under this agreement,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary further stated that, though the political and security situation in the region makes it seem as if progress on IMEC has frozen, India has been working with select partners on the project.

“And you will see, as I imagine in the fairly near future, engagement on IMEC across all of the partners, original as well as prospective partners, will at some point fructify on the ground,” he said. “But there is work that has already been going on, and I am sure during this meeting (in Jeddah on Wednesday) as well, there will be references to what more can be done to take forward work on IMEC.”