Explained: Why India Is Putting Restrictions On Travel To West Asia

New Delhi: The killings of Hamas political leader Ismael Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut have led to India imposing travel restrictions in West Asia and airlines suspending flights to the region. The Indian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, has strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to that country and those living there to leave immediately.

“Given recent development and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice,” the Embassy stated in an advisory issued on August 1. “All Indians are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon.”

It further stated that those Indians, who remain in Lebanon for any reason “are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India”. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv also issued a similar advisory to Indian nationals to exercise caution.

“Because of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocol as advised by the local authorities,” the advisory issued on August 2 states. “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals.”

Meanwhile, Air India said last week that it was suspending all flights to Israel “because of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East” with immediate effect up to August 8. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” the airline stated on its X handle. “Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority.”

Other international carriers like United Airlines, Lufthansa, KLM, Delta and Swiss International Airlines have either cut or suspended flights to and from Israel till further notice.

The killing of Haniyeh in Tehran hours after he attended the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sparked fresh tensions in West Asia amid the war in Gaza. While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing, Iran has blamed the Jewish nation for this. Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in a Tehran apartment he was staying in by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kg.

However, what Israel has claimed responsibility for is the killing of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut the day before. Shukr was killed after Hezbollah, an Iran-supported entity, bombed a football ground in the Golan Heights that claimed the lives of 12 children.

Following these developments, Iran has reportedly told Arab diplomats that it will attack Israel even if it leads to a full-scale war. According to S Samuel C Rajiv, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, the situation will now depend on how Iran reacts to these high-profile killings. “Though Haniyeh was not an Iranian national, he was killed on Iranian soil,” Rajiv told ETV Bharat. “All this is happening in the context of geopolitical uncertainties and ahead of the US presidential election.”

He further explained that there is a lot of domestic flux within Israel as well. “There is a lot of political pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because of the Israeli hostages being still held captive by the Hamas in Gaza,” Rajiv said.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which is now entering its 10th month, has claimed around 40,000 Palestinian lives so far. Though India has good ties with both Iran and Israel, New Delhi has reasons to be concerned with the situation in the region.

“Iran has vowed to respond to the killing of Haniyeh,” Rajiv said. “A punitive response involving Iran or its proxies against Israel could lead to an escalation matrix which both sides may find difficult to control. A further deterioration of the security situation in India's extended neighbourhood will negatively impact India’s core interests, one of which relates to the safety and security of its citizens and diaspora population.”

Since April this year, Israel has been recruiting Indian blue-collar workers for the country’s construction industry. This came about after the Palestinian workers involved in the industry who largely came from Gaza were denied entry into Israel. India is also working closely with Iran to develop the Chabahar port. Hence, New Delhi’s concerns.

Read more: 'If Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates into 'Regional Conflagration', It Would Be a Drawback for India'