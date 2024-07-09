ETV Bharat / international

Explained: Why India Has Chosen Russian Cities Of Kazan And Ekaterinburg To Open New Consulates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will open two new consulates in the Russian cities of Kazan and Ekaterinburg while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday during his two-day visit to Russia.

“The Prime Minister encouraged the Indian community to continue playing a proactive role in forging a stronger and deeper partnership with Russia,” a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry reads. “He mentioned that a decision to open two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg has been taken which would give further boost to people-to-people ties.”

As of now, apart from its Embassy in Moscow, India has two consulates in Russia, one at the Baltic port city of St Petersburg and the other at the Pacific port city of Vladivostok in Russia’s far east.

Ahead of Modi’s departure for Moscow, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had hinted at the opening of the two new consulates without naming the cities stating that it is part of India’s “consistent effort to ensure that our diplomatic presence all across the world is expanded”.

What is the importance of Kazan for India?

Kazan is the largest city and capital of Tatarstan, a Republic of Russia located in Eastern Europe. The region’s main source of wealth is oil with a strong petrochemical industry. Tatarstan produces 32 million tonnes of crude oil per year and has estimated oil reserves of more than one billion tonnes. Industrial production constitutes 45 per cent of Tatarstan’s gross regional domestic product.

The most developed manufacturing industries are the petrochemical industry and machine building. The truck maker Kamaz is the region’s largest enterprise and employs about one-fifth of Tatarstan's workforce. Kazanorgsintez, based in Kazan, is one of Russia’s largest chemical companies. Tatarstan's aviation industry produces Tu-214 passenger aeroplanes and helicopters. The Kazan helicopter plant is one of the largest helicopter manufacturers in the world. Engineering, textiles, clothing, wood processing and food industries are also of key significance in Tatarstan

The city of Kazan lies at the confluence of the Volga and the Kazanka Rivers, covering an area of 425.3 sq km with a population of over 1.3 million, and up to nearly two million in the greater metropolitan area. Kazan is the fifth-largest city in Russia, being the most populous city on the Volga, as well as within the Volga Federal District.

India has shown interest in enhancing trade and investment in Tatarstan. Kazan hosts various international business forums that provide a platform for Indian businesses to explore opportunities in sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals and machinery.

Tatarstan’s industries, particularly in petrochemicals, engineering and automotive, offer collaboration opportunities. Indian companies established joint ventures and partnerships with Tatarstan enterprises, facilitating technology transfer and economic cooperation.

The Alabuga Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Tatarstan is one of the largest in Russia and has attracted significant Indian investments. The favourable business environment and incentives offered by SEZs make them attractive for Indian companies looking to expand their presence in Russia.

Kazan is known for its rich cultural heritage and diversity, which includes a significant Muslim population. India and Tatarstan share historical and cultural ties and Kazan often hosts Indian cultural festivals, promoting people-to-people connections.