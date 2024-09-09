ETV Bharat / international

Explained: Why Gulf Cooperation Council Figures Prominently In India’s Foreign Policy

New Delhi: On Sunday, when Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in New Delhi on a two-day official visit to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was already in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will be participating in the first-ever India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Jaishankar is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the GCC member countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, in areas including political, trade & investment, energy cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people ties.

“The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million,” the statement reads. “The Foreign Ministers’ meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors.”

Explained: Why Gulf Cooperation Council Figures Prominently In India’s Foreign Policy (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The relationship between India and the GCC countries has grown significantly over the years, becoming one of New Delhi’s most important foreign policy priorities. These relations are characterised by deep-rooted historical ties, strong economic interactions, and an increasing focus on strategic cooperation.

The Gulf constitutes the “immediate” neighbourhood of India separated only by the Arabian Sea. The GCC has emerged as a major trading partner for India and it also has a vast potential as an important investment partner, which is well evident from the slew of investment announcements by GCC countries in India, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The GCC’s substantial oil and gas reserves are of immense importance for India’s energy security.

Political dialogue

The first-ever India-GCC Political Dialogue was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 26, 2003. Both sides recognised the significance of this dialogue, which marked a new era in the India-GCC relationship. India and GCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Mechanisms of Consultations on September 10, 2022, during Jaishankar’s visit to Riyadh.

The MoU creates a framework for annual dialogue between EAM and the GCC-Troika (GCC secretary general, foreign minister of the country holding the current GCC presidency, and foreign minister of the country that will hold the next GCC presidency), and other foreign ministers or senior Officials from the GCC countries. Following the signing of the MoU, the first India-GCC Senior Officials’ Meeting was held on March 20, 2023, in Riyadh. Jaishankar’s current visit to Saudi Arabia is in line with this MoU.

Strategic relations