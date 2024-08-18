ETV Bharat / international

Explained: What Is The NORA-50 Naval Ship Antenna That Japan May Offer To India?

New Delhi: With the third round of the India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue scheduled to be held here on August 20, defence cooperation, especially between the navies of the two countries, is expected to be high on the agenda.

During his regular media briefing earlier this week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that while India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Japanese side will be represented by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara. The first and second rounds of this dialogue were held in 2019 in New Delhi and in 2022 in Tokyo respectively.

"Getting the foreign ministers of the two countries and also the defence ministers of the two countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship including political, defence, security and strong economic ties and other ties that we share with Japan," Jaiswal said.

India-Japan relations were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014. Japan is one of only two countries with which India holds annual bilateral summits, the other being Russia.

Media reports suggest that expanding collaboration in defence equipment and technology will be a top priority during the upcoming 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting. Naval cooperation will be especially in focus. According to a report in Nikkei Asia, Japan is likely to offer to India the NORA-50 naval ship communication antenna.

Both India and Japan are part of the Quad which also includes the US and Australia seeking to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of Chinese hegemony in the region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.

So, what is the NORA-50 naval ship communication antenna?

The NORA-50 is a state-of-the-art naval ship communication antenna system developed by a group of Japanese companies including electronics maker NEC and Yokohama Rubber. The antenna system is designed for use on naval vessels, providing advanced communication capabilities in challenging maritime environments.

The NORA-50 was developed to meet the increasing demands for secure and reliable communications on modern naval ships. As maritime operations have become more complex, with the need for better coordination among ships, aircraft, and ground forces, the NORA-50 was designed to ensure seamless communication under various conditions, including during electronic warfare.

The NORA-50 system is currently being installed on the Mogami-class frigates of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF)). In addition, there is a possibility that these will be considered for integration into Japan’s Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) programme.

Why is the NORA-50 system so special?

The NORA-50 integration mast, dubbed ‘UNICORN’ (UNIted Combined Radio aNtenna), has a bar-shaped dome that houses the antennas for tactical data link, Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN), and communications. According to the Japanese Ministry of Defence’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), UNICORN has a shape designed to reduce the radar cross section (RCS), which makes it stealthy.