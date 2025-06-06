Explained: What Is G7 - The Global Power Club?

Over the past few days, headlines have been buzzing with speculations on whether India will visit this year’s G7 summit or not. Every year, leaders of the seven most powerful economies gather for policy-talks, decisions, and declarations. But what is G7? Why was India, though not a member of G7, a part of the summit since 2019? What are the priorities and agendas of the summit?
What Is The G7?
In a nutshell, the Group of Seven, or G7, is a forum of seven of the world’s most industrialized, liberal democracies:
- United States
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Canada
Apart from the above seven, the European Union is also a participant but its status is “non-enumerated”. With a collective population of about 780 million people, the G7 countries account for about 50% of the worldwide nominal net wealth and in 2024, they accounted for more than 44% of the global nominal GDP.
How Did It Start?
In 1973, the United States convened an informal meeting of finance ministers from the United Kingdom, the then West Germany, and France. This meeting, held in the library room of the White House, came to be known as the ‘Library Group’ and later in the same year, the American Secretary of Treasury, George Shultz, proposed the addition of Japan, which was accepted by the other members and it was called ‘Group of Five’.
In November 1975, in the aftermath of the 1973 oil crisis and the subsequent financial instability, France hosted the first summit, with the Group of Five and Italy, forming the G6. A year later, Canada was also added to it, and 1976 saw the first G7 summit. It was meant to be a space for like-minded capitalist democracies to coordinate macroeconomic policies.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia was formally invited to be a part of G7 following the 1997 G7 meeting and in 1998, with Russia joining it, it became the G8. Russian membership was suspended in 2014 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and in 2017, Russia announced that it would leave the G8, and from June 2018, Russia permanently left G8, and the group came to be known as the G7 again.
From Economics to Everything
While the G7 started out as a purely economic forum, it has evolved into a platform for tackling almost every major global issue:
- Climate change and energy security.
- Artificial Intelligence and digital governance.
- Global health and pandemic preparedness.
- Food security and development aid.
- Geopolitical crises—Ukraine, Gaza, Indo-Pacific tensions.
- Economic resilience and supply chain security.
It is essentially a global think-tank with massive political and economic power.
What’s India’s Role?
Though India is not a member of the G7, its stature as the largest democracy in the world has made India a respected guest at the G7 summits. India has participated in the G7 11 times so far, India is not a member, but it has become a regular and respected guest at the G7 summits. After it first attended the summit in 2003, India was a regular at summits between 2005 and 2009, and also between 2019 and 2024.
Why Was India Being Invited?
- India is the world’s most populous country and fourth-largest economy.
- It’s a key democracy in the Global South.
- It has strong stakes in technology, trade, climate, and security.
- The growing influence of China makes India an important strategic partner to the G7.
Why Does the G7 Still Matter?
As of 2025, G7 doesn’t represent the entire world’s economic might as there are emerging powers like China, India, Brazil, among others. This has led to arguments in favour of G20, which is more inclusive and relevant. However, G7 continues to shape the West’s consensus on foreign policy, apart from driving sanctions, aid, and crisis-coordination. The G7 also influences global finance, trade rules, and multilateral institutions like the IMF and World Bank. It is also a diplomatic powerhouse.
Why Should You Care?
Here’s why India’s involvement in the G7 matters to every thinking citizen:
- Climate finance: India needs billions to transition to green energy. G7 countries hold the purse strings.
- Tech regulations: Rules around AI, data, and cybersecurity will affect Indian companies and consumers, apart from the fact that the IT sector accounts for about $280 billion, which is roughly 7% of the Indian economy.
- Supply chains and trade: India wants to be a key node in new global trade routes—especially post-COVID and post-Ukraine.
- Geopolitics: With tensions rising in the Indo-Pacific, India’s voice is vital in shaping regional stability.
- Global South representation: India uses its presence to amplify concerns of developing countries on debt, equity, and global justice.
Not Without Criticism
Though it is a collaborative effort of several countries, the G7 experiences a fair share of criticism. It is globally seen as a way to further a west-centric agenda, prioritizing the interests of the wealthy nations. It is also seen as being ineffective in tackling issues like climate change and global economic inequalities.
The Bottom Line
The G7 may not reflect the world as it is, but it still helps shape the world as it will be. India may not be a full-time member, but it’s increasingly a central voice in global conversations, and every summit is an opportunity to influence the agenda, attract investment, and advocate for a more equitable world order.
So the next time you come across a post or a story about a G7 Summit, don’t scroll past. It might just be a stage where India is quietly redefining global economic equations.