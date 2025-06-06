ETV Bharat / international

Explained: What Is G7 - The Global Power Club?

Over the past few days, headlines have been buzzing with speculations on whether India will visit this year’s G7 summit or not. Every year, leaders of the seven most powerful economies gather for policy-talks, decisions, and declarations. But what is G7? Why was India, though not a member of G7, a part of the summit since 2019? What are the priorities and agendas of the summit?

What Is The G7?

In a nutshell, the Group of Seven, or G7, is a forum of seven of the world’s most industrialized, liberal democracies:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Canada

Apart from the above seven, the European Union is also a participant but its status is “non-enumerated”. With a collective population of about 780 million people, the G7 countries account for about 50% of the worldwide nominal net wealth and in 2024, they accounted for more than 44% of the global nominal GDP.

How Did It Start?

In 1973, the United States convened an informal meeting of finance ministers from the United Kingdom, the then West Germany, and France. This meeting, held in the library room of the White House, came to be known as the ‘Library Group’ and later in the same year, the American Secretary of Treasury, George Shultz, proposed the addition of Japan, which was accepted by the other members and it was called ‘Group of Five’.

In November 1975, in the aftermath of the 1973 oil crisis and the subsequent financial instability, France hosted the first summit, with the Group of Five and Italy, forming the G6. A year later, Canada was also added to it, and 1976 saw the first G7 summit. It was meant to be a space for like-minded capitalist democracies to coordinate macroeconomic policies.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia was formally invited to be a part of G7 following the 1997 G7 meeting and in 1998, with Russia joining it, it became the G8. Russian membership was suspended in 2014 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and in 2017, Russia announced that it would leave the G8, and from June 2018, Russia permanently left G8, and the group came to be known as the G7 again.

From Economics to Everything

While the G7 started out as a purely economic forum, it has evolved into a platform for tackling almost every major global issue: