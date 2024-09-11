ETV Bharat / international

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

New Delhi: In what is yet another boost to defence and security cooperation between India and the Philippines, both sides affirmed their commitment to support each other to achieve the goal of self-reliance in defence production during the fifth meeting of the India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) held in Manila on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane co-chaired the meeting with his Filipino counterpart, Senior Undersecretary in the Ministry of National Defence of the Philippines Irineo Cruz Espino.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, Aramane appreciated the Self Reliance Defence Posture Act of the Philippines government for modernising its armed forces and highlighted that India has also laid out a similar vision for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The Defence Secretary invited the Philippines to partner with the Indian defence industry in co-development and co-production of equipment," the statement reads.

"The Philippines also invited investments in long-term equity partnership towards promoting assured supply chains. It acknowledged and appreciated India's functioning and proven template of defence industry indigenisation. Both sides affirmed the commitment to support each other to achieve the goal of self-reliance in defence production."

Why has the Philippines emerged as an important defence and security cooperation partner for India?

Both India and the Philippines, situated in geopolitically critical regions, face common security challenges and share a vision of maintaining a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, a region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.

The Philippines is located in the heart of the Indo-Pacific, a region increasingly contested due to the rise of China's military presence and territorial claims, particularly in the South China Sea. India's own strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific align with the Philippines' concerns about freedom of navigation, overflight, and adherence to international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Both India and the Philippines seek to balance China's assertive actions in the region. Strengthening defence ties helps counterbalance China's growing influence, with India positioning itself as a reliable security partner to Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines.

How has defence cooperation between India and the Philippines developed over the years?

Both sides set up the JDCC, the fifth meeting of which was held on Wednesday, with the aim of further strengthening defence cooperation. The first meeting of the JDCC was held in Manila in 2012, the second in New Delhi in 2017, the third in Manila in 2020 and the fourth in New Delhi in 2023.