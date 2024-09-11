Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

New Delhi: In what is yet another boost to defence and security cooperation between India and the Philippines, both sides affirmed their commitment to support each other to achieve the goal of self-reliance in defence production during the fifth meeting of the India-Philippines Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) held in Manila on Wednesday.
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane co-chaired the meeting with his Filipino counterpart, Senior Undersecretary in the Ministry of National Defence of the Philippines Irineo Cruz Espino.
According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, Aramane appreciated the Self Reliance Defence Posture Act of the Philippines government for modernising its armed forces and highlighted that India has also laid out a similar vision for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
"The Defence Secretary invited the Philippines to partner with the Indian defence industry in co-development and co-production of equipment," the statement reads.
"The Philippines also invited investments in long-term equity partnership towards promoting assured supply chains. It acknowledged and appreciated India's functioning and proven template of defence industry indigenisation. Both sides affirmed the commitment to support each other to achieve the goal of self-reliance in defence production."
Why has the Philippines emerged as an important defence and security cooperation partner for India?
Both India and the Philippines, situated in geopolitically critical regions, face common security challenges and share a vision of maintaining a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, a region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.
The Philippines is located in the heart of the Indo-Pacific, a region increasingly contested due to the rise of China's military presence and territorial claims, particularly in the South China Sea. India's own strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific align with the Philippines' concerns about freedom of navigation, overflight, and adherence to international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Both India and the Philippines seek to balance China's assertive actions in the region. Strengthening defence ties helps counterbalance China's growing influence, with India positioning itself as a reliable security partner to Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines.
How has defence cooperation between India and the Philippines developed over the years?
Both sides set up the JDCC, the fifth meeting of which was held on Wednesday, with the aim of further strengthening defence cooperation. The first meeting of the JDCC was held in Manila in 2012, the second in New Delhi in 2017, the third in Manila in 2020 and the fourth in New Delhi in 2023.
The mainstay of bilateral defence cooperation continues to remain capacity building with training exchanges and visits of delegations. Defence ties were significantly enhanced with the signing in January 2022 of a contract worth $374.9 million to supply the BrahMos missile system. The Philippines is the first country to which India is exporting the BrahMos missile system.
Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships regularly visit the Philippines and hold consultations with their counterparts. Regular naval exercises, such as the India-Philippines maritime dialogue and coordinated patrols have helped enhance maritime domain awareness, anti-piracy operations, and search and rescue missions. This cooperation strengthens both nations’ capabilities to secure vital sea lines of communication.
India’s Act East Policy and engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) complement the Philippines’ role in Southeast Asia. Cooperation in multilateral forums like the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus, East Asia Summit, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) enhances regional stability and creates a platform for India and the Philippines to advocate for their security concerns collectively.
In August last year, the Philippines rolled out a new National Security Policy (NSP) which provides a good opportunity for India to further expand its defence ties with Southeast Asian nations.
What does this new NSP entail and why is it good for India?
President Fernindo Marcos Jr rolled out the third National Security Policy for the period 2023-2028 which stresses on “national sovereignty and territorial integrity” as a key point. The new policy has identified the following as the country's national security interests: national sovereignty and territorial integrity; political stability, peace, and public safety; economic strength and solidarity; ecological balance and climate change resiliency; national identity, harmony, and culture of excellence; cyber, information, and cognitive security; and regional and international peace and solidarity.
It is worth mentioning here that in June last year, when Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo visited New Delhi, a joint statement was issued following a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar which highlighted the importance the two countries attached to defence and maritime security cooperation.
"On defence cooperation, both ministers expressed keen interest to continue to work together in this sector, including through the regular or upgraded official level interaction among defence agencies, the opening of the resident defence attache office in Manila, consideration of India's offer for a concessional line of credit to meet Philippines’ defence requirements, acquisition of naval assets, and expansion of training and joint exercises on maritime security and disaster response, among others," it stated.
"Acknowledging the growing importance of the maritime sector for both countries, both ministers welcomed the bilateral maritime dialogue and the increased cooperation on hydrography. Both ministers emphasised the utility of maritime domain awareness and in this context called for early operationalisation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the White Shipping Agreement between the Indian Navy and the Philippines Coast Guard. They looked forward to the signing of the MoU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and Philippines Coast Guard."
According to Wednesday’s Defence Ministry statement, during the fifth India-Philippines JDCC meeting, both sides appreciated the operationalisation of White Shipping Information Exchange and opening of a defence wing at the Embassy of India in Manila in the near future.