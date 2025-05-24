Explained | Trump's Rs 150 Lakh Crore 'US Golden Dome' Missile Defence Plan, What We Know So Far

Hyderabad: The US President Donald Trump has recently unveiled a concept of a "Golden Dome" missile defence program, which will cost a whopping over Rs. 150 lakh crore or a $175 billion system that will involve the West to deploy its space weapon, a first in history. The system as the name suggests has been partially inspired by Israel's "Iron Dome" that has been neutralising air threats from its neighbourhood in West Asia.

Here is what we know so far about the proposed futuristic multi-layered defence system.

Trump first unveiled two graphic posters about his ambitious project from his Oval Office on Tuesday, which he was hoping would be "fully operational" before the end of his term in 2029. He also trumpeted that the system he has proposed will be capable of intercepting missiles launched from space as well.

FILE - Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept as air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)

While Trump's claim was not dismissed by any skeptics, AP quoted one of the US official privy to the program development as saying it is possible. "It's likely that the complex system may have some initial capability by that point", the official said.

What did Trump's unveiling reveal?

Trump, who spoke from his Oval Office of the White House was flanked with two posters both showing the continental US painted in gold. One bore the words of Trump– "This is a very dangerous world. We're going to protect our citizens like never before!" and a golden dome, an artistic rendering, over the US. The second had artistic depictions of missile interceptions. During the briefing, Trump named Gen Michael Guetlein as the head of the project to steer the Golden Dome's conception and development. The General is at present serving as vice chief of space operations.

Space Force vice chief of operations Gen. Michael Guetlein listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

What will be the capability of the system?

Golden Dome has been thought out in such a way that it will protect the US from any potential missile attack from its adversaries. The system will have capabilities, ranging from ground to space, to detect and stop missiles at all four major stages of a potential attack. It will be able to: detect and destroy enemy missiles before they are launched, intercept the missiles in their earliest stage of flight, prevent them in their midcourse in the air, or blast them in the final moments as they close-in on a target on the US soil.

What are the components required for the system?

Trump signed an executive order for the “Iron Dome for America”, as it was referred to, on Jan. 27, 2025. The brainstorming for the components of the now “Golden Dome” multi-layered missile system has been underway at the the US Department of Defense(DoD) since then.

The US official whom AP spoke to describe the three choices– as medium, high and extra high. The official who maintained that the plans for the systems are yet to be made public said the classification was solely based on cost incurred. According to the official, the key differentiator in all three versions will be the number of satellites and sensors required and how many are to be purchased for integration. The choices also include space-based interceptors, a first for the world.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

At the conception stage, the President had suggested to accelerate the development and deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer and a secure supply chain for all components with next-generation security and resilience features, the executive order read. It also suggested development and deployment of non-kinetic capabilities to augment the kinetic defeat of ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks.

What will be the cost?

According to a Congressional Budget Office estimate, the projection for the space-based components alone could cost nearly Rs. 462 lakh crores(converted from $542 billion) for the next 20 years. The US President has sought an initial Rs. 21 lakh crore ($25 billion) from a proposed tax break bill dubbed as “One Big, Beautiful Bill” cleared by the Congress by one vote - with 215 favouring and 214 opposing it. The bill will now move to the Senate for further deliberations and consideration.

What are the treats?

The US, AP reported, has been warning for years if not for decades that “the newest missiles developed by China and Russia are so advanced that updated countermeasures are necessary”. The satellites and interceptors of part of the Golden Dome drive the large amount of the program's cost are aimed at stopping the said advanced missiles “early on or in the middle of their flight”. It will have to protect the US against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks from peer, near-peer, and rogue adversaries, the Trump’s Jan 2025 executive order read.

According to Gen. Chance Saltzman, the proposed space-based weapons part of the Golden Dome project represent new and emerging requirements for missions that have never before been accomplished by military space organizations. He told this to lawmakers during a hearing. The General is heading the US Space Force.

FILE - Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 20, 2023. (AP)

According to an AP report, China and Russia have launched and positioned offensive weapons in space. These satellites are capable of disabling critical US satellites and in turn making the US vulnerable to attacks.

The US had last year claimed that Russia was developing a space-based nuclear weapon. The weapon, it said, can stay in space for long durations, and is capable of releasing a “nuclear burst” that can take out satellites around it.

What do Russia and China say?

Trump while briefing reporters that he was yet to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin about his ambitious missile programme. He was quick to add that they will do so in future. "At the right time, we will," he said.

Russia and China, issued a joint statement earlier this month, terming the Golden Dome idea of "deeply destabilizing in nature." They warned that it would turn outer space into an environment for placing weapons and an arena for armed confrontation.

However, Russia changed its tack after Trump’s Tuesday(May 20, 2025) media briefing on the project.

A day later, Russia downplayed it as a "sovereign matter" of the US. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “​​This is a sovereign matter for the United States”, adding that the United States can develop missile defence systems if they believe that there is a missile threat. “All countries that have the potential for this do so,” Peskov said in a media interaction in Moscow.

Where does the project stand now?

According to Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, the Golden Dome is in the conceptual stage. He told senators, in a hearing, that there was no money granted for the project yet.

As president, Trump has chosen the “concept” of his wanting. His government is still in the process of developing the broad range of requirements that Golden Dome will need to meet before it is deployed. An AP reporter wrote, “that is not how the way new systems are normally developed”.

The DoD and U.S. Northern Command are presently involved in drafting an initial capabilities document, AP reported citing the US official. Northern Command is responsible for homeland defence. The command will identify all its needs for the proposed system.

Posters for the proposed Golden Dome for America missile defense shield displayed in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. (AP)

At present, the US has many missile defense capabilities including the Patriot missile batteries which it loaned to Ukraine to defend against incoming missiles. It also has an array of satellites orbiting the earth to detect any missile launches. The executive order signed by Trump for the missile system in his first week of Presidency during his second term suggested that most of these existing systems will be incorporated into the “Golden Dome”.

What is the Israel Model?

Israel's multitiered missile defenses, often collectively referred to as the "Iron Dome" has served as partial inspiration for the US “Golden Dome”. Israel developed this sophisticated system with considerable US support and involves three key aspects– The Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome.

The Arrow can intercept long-range missiles, while operating outside the atmosphere. Last year, this helped Israel prevent long-range missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and by Iran at least twice during direct exchanges of fire. David's Sling can intercept medium-range missiles, and was deployed on multiple occasions throughout the war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Iron Dome can shoot down short-range rockets and used to intercept thousands of rockets since activation in 2011. Having a success rate of 90%, the system has stopped volleys launched by Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israel is also working on a powerful yet cheap Iron Beam, which can intercept incoming threats with laser technology. Reports show Iron Dome interception costs over Rs. 42 lakhs or USD 50,000 per projectile and it costs up to Rs. 17 Crore or $2 million per missile when other two systems–The Arrow and David’s Sling– are used. The yet to operationalise Iron Beam interceptions will cost only a few dollars apiece.