Explained | SCO Meet In Pakistan: The Key Takeaways For India

New Delhi: The 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, hosted by Pakistan concluded on Wednesday, 16 October. It was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar amid strained ties and especially the heated exchange of words at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The UNGA is the policy-making organ of the United Nations and it comprises all member states. Each of the 193 member states of the United Nations has an equal vote.

What are the key takeaways from the SCO meeting in Islamabad from India's point of view?

India made a positive and constructive contribution to the deliberations of the SCO meeting. Moreover, eight outcome documents were signed during it. There are eight key takeaways from New Delhi's point of view which include - developing a dialogue on the idea of One Earth, One Family, One Future; Outcomes of Indian initiatives like SCO Startup Forum, SWG on Startups and Innovation and Traditional Medicine welcomed by SCO members; DPI & Digital inclusion becoming part of SCO cooperation framework; SCO taking inspiration from Mission LiFE to achieving UNSDGs.

Another outcome of the SCO meeting was enhancing global food security and nutrition through promoting the use of climate-resilient and nutritious grains like millet; and upholding fair and balanced connectivity projects in accordance with international law, the goals and principles of the UN Charter and SCO Charter.

Reemphasising rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive and transparent multilateral trading system with World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core; opposing protectionist actions, unilateral sanctions, and trade restrictions that undermine the multilateral trading system and impede global sustainable development, are the other takeaways.

India also extended its best wishes to Russia as it takes over the SCO CHG Presidency. In the national statement at the SCO, Jaishankar emphasised that SCO needs to be able and adept at responding to challenges faced by all in a turbulent world.

He highlighted that: SCO’s primary goal of combatting terrorism, separatism and extremism is even more crucial in current times. It requires honest conversation, trust, good neighbourliness and reaffirming commitment to the SCO Charter. SCO needs to be firm and uncompromising in countering the 'three evils'.