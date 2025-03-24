ETV Bharat / international

Explained: Mass Political Protests Rock Turkey

Hyderabad: People took to the streets over the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor and a potential opposition candidate in the upcoming Turkish presidential election. Imamoglu's supporters allege an effort is on to block him from running for president in the 2028 elections.

Who is Ekrem Imamoglu?

Imamoglu, 54, is seen as Erdogan’s main political rival in Turkey at the moment. As part of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition party, he has frequently criticised the ruling government. Notably, CHP was founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first president and founder of the modern Turkish republic. A political outsider before he entered the mayoral race in 2019, Imamoglu shocked the establishment by ending the ruling party’s 25-year hold on Istanbul, the city where Erdogan launched his own career.

In 2024 , CHP registered a significant victory in local elections, winning the municipalities of 36 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. It also registered mayoral victories in the country’s five largest cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, and Antalya. The elections were seen as a de facto referendum on Erdogan because he played a central role in the campaign. With his party set to back his presidential bid, the next election is scheduled for 2028 but may be called sooner, Imamoglu became a formidable challenger to Erdogan’s rule.

Why are the protests?

The CHP is the main opposition party in Turkey and Imamoglu is a popular figure. Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor is seen as a potential opposition candidate in the upcoming Turkish presidential election. His supporters say the charges are politicised and aimed at blocking him from running for president in three years. The protests, which began on March 19, have grown exponentially. By the March 23, more than 300,000 people gathered in Istanbul, according to CHP leader Ozgur Ozel.

Erdogen road to autocracy

According to Foreign affairs Magazine, During his more than two decades in power, Erdogan has dismantled Turkey’s democratic institutions, consolidating his control into a system of one-man rule. After a failed coup attempt by military officers in 2016, which Erdogan and his party linked to a movement whose members populated other branches of government and public institutions, Erdogan brought the judiciary under his authority by purging thousands of judges and replacing them with loyalists who rubber-stamp his crackdowns. The media have been muzzled, more than 90 percent of Turkish media outlets are owned by pro-government businesses, and independent journalists are routinely jailed.

History of Erdogen crackdown on opposition