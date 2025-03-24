Explained: Mass Political Protests Rock Turkey

Hyderabad: People took to the streets over the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor and a potential opposition candidate in the upcoming Turkish presidential election. Imamoglu's supporters allege an effort is on to block him from running for president in the 2028 elections.
Who is Ekrem Imamoglu?
Imamoglu, 54, is seen as Erdogan’s main political rival in Turkey at the moment. As part of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition party, he has frequently criticised the ruling government. Notably, CHP was founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first president and founder of the modern Turkish republic. A political outsider before he entered the mayoral race in 2019, Imamoglu shocked the establishment by ending the ruling party’s 25-year hold on Istanbul, the city where Erdogan launched his own career.
In 2024 , CHP registered a significant victory in local elections, winning the municipalities of 36 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. It also registered mayoral victories in the country’s five largest cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, and Antalya. The elections were seen as a de facto referendum on Erdogan because he played a central role in the campaign. With his party set to back his presidential bid, the next election is scheduled for 2028 but may be called sooner, Imamoglu became a formidable challenger to Erdogan’s rule.
Why are the protests?
The CHP is the main opposition party in Turkey and Imamoglu is a popular figure. Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor is seen as a potential opposition candidate in the upcoming Turkish presidential election. His supporters say the charges are politicised and aimed at blocking him from running for president in three years. The protests, which began on March 19, have grown exponentially. By the March 23, more than 300,000 people gathered in Istanbul, according to CHP leader Ozgur Ozel.
Erdogen road to autocracy
According to Foreign affairs Magazine, During his more than two decades in power, Erdogan has dismantled Turkey’s democratic institutions, consolidating his control into a system of one-man rule. After a failed coup attempt by military officers in 2016, which Erdogan and his party linked to a movement whose members populated other branches of government and public institutions, Erdogan brought the judiciary under his authority by purging thousands of judges and replacing them with loyalists who rubber-stamp his crackdowns. The media have been muzzled, more than 90 percent of Turkish media outlets are owned by pro-government businesses, and independent journalists are routinely jailed.
History of Erdogen crackdown on opposition
Erdogan has ruled Turkey for over 20 years and has been accused of perpetrating its slide into authoritarianism, alongside the Islamisation of what was founded as a secular republic. Some global commentators have described its elections as “free, but not fair” owing to restricted media, incarceration of opposition leaders and other limitations. Therefore, Imamoglu’s arrest is being seen as part of a larger downward trend.
The 2013 Gezi Park protests
In 2013, several people took to the streets in Turkey to protest Erdogan’s authoritarian policies. The state responded brutally, security forces killed several people, injured thousands, and made mass arrests. Since then, Erdogan has clamped down on public gatherings to ensure that demonstrations never reach the same scale again.
Erdogen crackdown after 2016 failed coup
More than 50,000 people were rounded up, sacked or suspended from their jobs by Turkey's government in the wake of July 2016 failed coup.
Some key opposition leaders jailed by Erdogen in past
- Osman Kavala: Philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, has been in prison since 2017 on charges of attempting to overthrow the government and financing mass protests in 2013.
- Selahattin Demirtas: Erdogan jailed his strongest rivals. Selahattin Demirtas, the charismatic Kurdish politician who challenged Erdogan in the 2014 and 2018 presidential races, has been behind bars since 2016.
- Can Dündar: A prominent Turkish journalist Can Dündar, who edited Turkey’s Cumhuriyet newspaper before fleeing to Germany in 2016, was sentenced in absentia to more than 27 years in jail on December 2020, on terrorism-related charges that his legal team have described as politically motivated.
- Ekrem Imamoglu: Ekrem Imamoglu was also sentenced to a prison term, in 2022, on charges of insulting a public official.
Writers, Journalists, Academics targeted
The offence of "insulting the president" was frequently used by Erdogan to muffle dissident voices, with more than 16,000 such charges in 2022 alone. In 2024 Erdogan removed several elected mayors belonging to opposition parties and replaced them with government-appointed ones. Journalists, politicians, human rights activists, even the country’s top business group have become targets of bogus court cases.