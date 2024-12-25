ETV Bharat / international

Explained: Is TTP Different From Afghan Taliban And Why Did Pakistani Army Attack It?

Kabul: Pakistan on Tuesday attacked several suspected hideouts of Pakistani Taliban inside neighbouring Afghanistan which reportedly killed over 46 people, including women and children.

Officials claimed that the strikes took place in a mountainous area in Paktika province bordering Pakistan and significantly “dismantled a training facility and killed some insurgents”, Associated Press reported, citing anonymous Pakistani security officials.

According to reports, it was Pakistan's second strike on suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan's border areas since March. Islamabad frequently asserts that the TTP uses Afghan territory to conduct operations in Pakistan, a claim Kabul has refuted.

About Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Formed in 2007, TTP is believed to be an umbrella organisation of various hardline groups operating independently in Pakistan ever since the Pakistan military started operations against Al-Qaida in various tribal areas including the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)—a semi-autonomous tribal region in the northwest of the country. It is currently active along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, with over 30,000 members.

The TTP is behind some of the worst attacks in Pakistan, like those on churches and schools and the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in 2012. She barely survived the attack because she was speaking out against the Taliban's efforts to keep women from going to school.

The terrorist group allegedly gained confidence after the Afghan Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021 and its leaders and members are also taking sheltering there. The group has also increased attacks against Pakistani police and military. In recent months also, the TTP launched several attacks in Pakistan, killing and injuring dozens of troops.

How Is TTP Different From Afghan Taliban