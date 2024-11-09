ETV Bharat / international

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

New Delhi: A surefire route to low-level educational degrees and thereby permanent residency in a Western country of which many Indian students, have been benefiting from, has been shut down with Canada's decision to terminate the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme effective November 8.

According to a statement issued by the Canadian government, the SDS visa programme has been terminated as of 2 pm Eastern Time Friday in a bid to "strengthen programme integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience".

"Prospective students are invited to apply through the regular study permit stream, which accepts Guaranteed Investment Certificates as proof of financial support," the statement reads. "Canada will continue to welcome international students from all around the world."

What was the SDS visa programme?

The Student Direct Stream visa programme was a streamlined visa application process for students from specific countries, including India, who wished to pursue studies in Canada. Introduced by the Government of Canada in 2018, the programme simplified the study permit application process for international students, allowing quicker processing for eligible applicants.

SDS applications were processed faster than regular study permits, typically within three weeks if all criteria were met. This allowed students to plan their travel and accommodation in Canada in advance.

SDS eliminated the need for additional financial proof beyond the Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) and tuition fee payment, simplifying the documentation process. By meeting stringent requirements upfront, applicants increased their chances of visa approval under the SDS.

Under the now-terminated programme, students were supposed to have an offer or acceptance letter from a recognised Canadian designated learning institute (DLI), which is an institution approved by the Canadian government to host international students.

Applicants were supposed to provide proof of proficiency in English or French. In English, an IELTS score of 6.0 or higher in each skill (listening, reading, writing, speaking) was needed. In French, a Test d’Évaluation de Français (TEF) results equivalent to a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) score of at least 7 was the requirement.

Students were supposed to purchase a GIC worth Canadian $10,000 from a participating Canadian financial institution. The GIC serves as proof that the applicant has sufficient funds for living expenses in Canada for the first year.

Basically, the SDS visa programme offered a streamlined, quick route for eligible international students from designated countries to obtain a study permit for Canada. By meeting specific requirements, applicants could enjoy faster processing times, simplified application steps, and enhanced chances of approval. However, it was essential to adhere to all conditions and keep track of any changes in requirements on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

How many Indian students have benefited from the SDS visa programme?