Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

New Delhi: A surefire route to low-level educational degrees and thereby permanent residency in a Western country of which many Indian students, have been benefiting from, has been shut down with Canada's decision to terminate the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme effective November 8.
According to a statement issued by the Canadian government, the SDS visa programme has been terminated as of 2 pm Eastern Time Friday in a bid to "strengthen programme integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience".
"Prospective students are invited to apply through the regular study permit stream, which accepts Guaranteed Investment Certificates as proof of financial support," the statement reads. "Canada will continue to welcome international students from all around the world."
What was the SDS visa programme?
The Student Direct Stream visa programme was a streamlined visa application process for students from specific countries, including India, who wished to pursue studies in Canada. Introduced by the Government of Canada in 2018, the programme simplified the study permit application process for international students, allowing quicker processing for eligible applicants.
SDS applications were processed faster than regular study permits, typically within three weeks if all criteria were met. This allowed students to plan their travel and accommodation in Canada in advance.
SDS eliminated the need for additional financial proof beyond the Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) and tuition fee payment, simplifying the documentation process. By meeting stringent requirements upfront, applicants increased their chances of visa approval under the SDS.
Under the now-terminated programme, students were supposed to have an offer or acceptance letter from a recognised Canadian designated learning institute (DLI), which is an institution approved by the Canadian government to host international students.
Applicants were supposed to provide proof of proficiency in English or French. In English, an IELTS score of 6.0 or higher in each skill (listening, reading, writing, speaking) was needed. In French, a Test d’Évaluation de Français (TEF) results equivalent to a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) score of at least 7 was the requirement.
Students were supposed to purchase a GIC worth Canadian $10,000 from a participating Canadian financial institution. The GIC serves as proof that the applicant has sufficient funds for living expenses in Canada for the first year.
Basically, the SDS visa programme offered a streamlined, quick route for eligible international students from designated countries to obtain a study permit for Canada. By meeting specific requirements, applicants could enjoy faster processing times, simplified application steps, and enhanced chances of approval. However, it was essential to adhere to all conditions and keep track of any changes in requirements on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.
How many Indian students have benefited from the SDS visa programme?
According to figures provided by the Canadian government, since the SDS visa programme was introduced in 2018, visa applications of 110,049 Indian students out of 173,025 were approved in 2019. In 2020, 36,057 such applications out of 74,655 were approved. Then again in 2021, out of the 230,860 applications made by Indian students, 137,535 were approved.
The IRCC has not released data after December 31, 2021. However, according to estimates available in the public domain, in 2022, the number of new study permit applications from Indian students exceeded 189,000. By 2023, applications had risen sharply, leading to over 218,000 permits approved within the year.
The Canadian government reported over 608,000 applications for new study permits (excluding extensions) between January and August 2023, an increase of approximately 28 per cent compared to 2022. This rise aligns with the growing numbers from India, as students are drawn by Canada’s postgraduation work options and potential paths to permanent residency. India’s share of SDS approvals was high, with most Indian applications meeting the streamlined eligibility criteria, including language proficiency and financial documentation requirements, which were prerequisites under the SDS visa programme.
Why did Canada then terminate the SDS visa programme?
Canada is limiting international students to address the rapid growth of its temporary resident population and to ease pressures on housing and public services.
"We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had posted on his X handle on September 19. “And next year, that number's is going down by another 10%. Immigration is an advantage for our economy – but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down."
According to Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, the decision to terminate the SDS visa programme is the result of the Canadian government’s relook at the entire visa programme.
"Canada is coming down hard on visas for diploma and certificate programmes,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “They are looking to allow students only in particular areas of study.”
He further explained that Canada wants students to come for a four-year bachelor’s degree programme or a two-year master’s programme.
"SDS was taken advantage of by many people across the world for diploma and certificate programmes that any coaching institute could offer,” Sachdev said. "These people could go for a nine-month course and then apply for residency. Canada is trying to block such students."
At the same time, he said that those students who had applied for the SDS visa programme before its termination on November 8 will not be affected.