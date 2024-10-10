ETV Bharat / international

Explained | How ASEAN Countries Stand To Benefit From Cooperating With India In DPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn and other dignitaries hold hands during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, in Vientiane on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Among the documents released following the 21st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit held in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday, is a joint statement on advancing digital transformation.

A major highlight in this statement is strengthening cooperation among ASEAN member states and India in digital public infrastructure.

It recognises the significant role played by DPI "in catalysing digital transformation and promoting inclusivity, efficiency, and innovation in public service delivery; connecting individuals, communities, industries, organisations and countries across geographies, taking into account different domestic and international contexts".

"We acknowledge the opportunities for collaboration, with the mutual consent of ASEAN member states and India, to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices in the development, implementation, and governance of DPI by utilising various kinds of platforms to promote DPI development across the region," the statement reads.

"We recognise potential opportunities for joint initiatives and projects that leverage DPI for regional development and integration. We shall explore collaboration to leverage DPI across sectors in addressing diverse challenges such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and climate action."

In recent years, DPI has emerged as a critical area of collaboration between India and the ASEAN regional bloc, given the transformative power of digital technologies and their role in shaping the future of global economies. This cooperation holds immense importance for various reasons, spanning economic development, regional stability, and technological leadership.

India has been a pioneer in this space with platforms like Aadhaar (digital identity), UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and India Stack, which have transformed access to services for millions. India has made a lot of advances in the last half a dozen years, particularly in using mobile phones, UIDAI and Jandhan accounts that helped people get access to government financial services like banking. A lot of mechanisms are being built to develop the digital economy. The UPI enables the transfer of money at the click of a button.

India is not only innovating the democratisation of e-commerce but is also universalising the ability to buy and sell goods and services online. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Government of India has established Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a private non-profit company, to develop open e-commerce.

The ONDC is trying to ensure that e-commerce reaches the nooks and corners of the country. It is not an application, an intermediary, or software, but a set of specifications designed to foster open interchange and connections between shoppers, technology platforms, and retailers. ONDC was incorporated with the mission and vision of creating an inclusive ecosystem of e-commerce.

After holding the G20 presidency in 2022-23, India has been pushing for a One Future Alliance (OFA), an initiative that aims to bring together all countries and stakeholders to synergise, shape, architect and design the future of DPI that can be used by all countries.

The alliance will enable countries, especially from low and middle-income brackets, to learn from their experiences in harnessing technology to improve governance, and for social, economic, digital and sustainable development.