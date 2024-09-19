ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Cancer Moonshot Programme That Quad Countries Will Collaborate On

New Delhi: Among the key initiatives that will be announced on the sidelines of the Quad summit during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US is collaboration between the four member countries of the group on the Cancer Moonshot programme.

Briefing the media here on Thursday ahead of PM Modi’s departure, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Cancer Moonshot event that will be held on the sidelines of the Quad summit will be a major priority. US President Joe Biden will be hosting this year’s Quad summit in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21.

Describing the Cancer Moonshot event as a milestone event, Misri said that "the Quad aims to implement innovative strategies to prevent, detect, treat, and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families". "And to begin with, we intend to collaborate in reducing the burden of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

He further stated that there will be, in fact, a separate joint factsheet on Cancer Moonshot. "It goes to a human level, a very real human level in the otherwise geopolitically dominated Quad universe," the Foreign Secretary said.

What is the Cancer Moonshot programme?

The Cancer Moonshot programme was launched to accelerate scientific discovery in cancer research, foster greater collaboration, and improve the sharing of cancer data. By focusing on areas of cancer research that are most likely to benefit the American people as a result of new investment, the Cancer Moonshot has brought together a large community of patients, advocates, researchers, and clinicians who are dedicated to advancing research to end cancer as we know it.

First announced by then President Barack Obama during his final State of the Union address in January 2016, Cancer Moonshot has garnered significant attention and funding to advance cancer research. The initiative is led by Biden, who was Vice President at the time, and it was personal to him, as his son Beau Biden had passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

What are the goals of Cancer Moonshot?

The Cancer Moonshot effort, initially funded through the 21st Century Cures Act passed in 2016, had the ambitious goal of making a decade's worth of progress in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in just five years.

Former President Obama appointed then Vice President Biden to chair the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force charged with producing a detailed set of findings and recommendation as under: