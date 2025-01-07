Experts Warn Of Regional Impact As Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan And Afghanistan

New Delhi: The escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are raising concerns about a potential conflict that could significantly affect the entire Southeast Asia and Eurasian regions. The development comes after Pakistan launched an airstrike in Afghanistan. The Taliban attacked multiple locations in Pakistan in response.

Meanwhile, India is monitoring the growing tensions between its two neighbours because a war between the two would be a major cause of concern for New Delhi’s security on several fronts, such as the refugee crisis and an increase in terrorism. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday unequivocally condemned any attack on innocent civilians. “It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard”, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that in the 1990s, Pakistan used the Taliban to launch terror attacks on India. So, the question is what could the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan possibly mean for India? What is New Delhi doing?

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, India’s former high commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria said, “The recent Afghanistan – Pakistan violence is largely a consequence of the flawed policies that Pakistan has adopted in dealing with its neighbours, privileging narrow military objectives, over sane diplomatic goals. On its part, India has adopted a pragmatic approach in Afghanistan, balancing engagement with the Taliban with pressure on them to eschew any anti-India activities. In contrast, Pakistan views Afghanistan as achieving strategic depth and influence. However, this strategy has backfired since the US withdrawal in August 2021”.

“Pakistan had hoped the Taliban would target the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), recognise the Durand Line, and keep India at bay. Instead, India and the Taliban have developed a pragmatic understanding, the Taliban disregard the Durand Line, and they support the TTP”, said Bisaria.

He noted that if Pakistan becomes further embroiled in Afghanistan, its army may face significant challenges from a force that has historically defeated multiple powers, including the British, Russians and Americans. “Ultimately, Pakistan must acknowledge that its "good Taliban, bad Taliban" policy has failed, and deal with the worsening crisis with diplomacy. A good starting point would be for the Pakistan army to regain its monopoly on force and disarm the militant outfits that it props up as part of its neighbourhood policy”, added the ex-diplomat.

Experts are of the view that New Delhi is closely monitoring the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with indications that Kabul might seek to enhance its relationship with India, distancing itself from Islamabad in light of Pakistan's recent military manoeuvres in Afghanistan.

In a significant development, India has engaged in multiple discussions with the Taliban over the last year, a strategy that has displeased Pakistan. Furthermore, India has permitted a Taliban representative to operate from the Afghan consulate in Mumbai and Kabul has committed to ensuring that its territory will not be utilized for activities against India.

Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan is also influenced by its rivalry with India. Afghanistan has developed close ties with India over the years, particularly in terms of economic and diplomatic relations, which has often been a source of tension for Pakistan. Islamabad views any strengthening of Afghan and Indian ties as a threat to its influence in the region.

Both countries face significant international pressure, with Afghanistan receiving aid from various countries (especially from the US and international organisations) and Pakistan balancing its relations with both the US and China, which has invested heavily in Pakistan's infrastructure and economic development through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to reports, last month, Pakistan carried out a series of air strikes in the Barmal district of Afghanistan's Paktika province, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. According to a statement from the Pakistani military, the airstrikes on December 24 targeted Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases in Afghanistan, leading to the deaths of multiple militants and the destruction of TTP facilities. In contrast, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence claimed that the strikes also affected Waziristan refugees challenging the assertion that only militants were hit. This increase in violence has heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the Taliban issuing warnings of possible retaliation.