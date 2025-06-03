ETV Bharat / international

Expect India-US Trade Deal In Not Too Distant Future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Washington: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is one of the Trump administration's key trade negotiators, said a trade deal between India and the US could happen in the "not too distant future" because "we found a place that works for both countries."

Lutnick, who is the lead US trade negotiator with India and a close adviser to President Trump, also expressed optimism about a deal with India soon."The President thinks of America first, but he does not think of America only or America exclusively," he said at the annual summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

"When they put the right person in India, put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed (that), I think," Lutnick said in his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) here on Sunday. "You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future because I think we found a place that works for both countries," he added.