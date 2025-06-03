ETV Bharat / international

Expect India-US Trade Deal In Not Too Distant Future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said a trade deal could be expected between the US and India anytime soon during the eighth edition of USISPF.

File -US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
File -US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (ANI)
By PTI

Published : June 3, 2025 at 7:16 AM IST

Washington: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is one of the Trump administration's key trade negotiators, said a trade deal between India and the US could happen in the "not too distant future" because "we found a place that works for both countries."

Lutnick, who is the lead US trade negotiator with India and a close adviser to President Trump, also expressed optimism about a deal with India soon."The President thinks of America first, but he does not think of America only or America exclusively," he said at the annual summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

"When they put the right person in India, put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed (that), I think," Lutnick said in his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) here on Sunday. "You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future because I think we found a place that works for both countries," he added.

USISPF also presented the 2025 Global Leadership Awards to IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Hitachi Executive Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara "for their outstanding contributions in strengthening the US-India-Japan economic partnership." This is the first time that business leaders from the QUAD grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US will be honoured at the USISPF summit.

