ETV Bharat / international

Ex-South Korean Leader Yoon Appears In Seoul Court For Hearing On Possible Arrest Warrant

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. ( AP )

Seoul: Disgraced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in court Wednesday for a hearing to review a special prosecutor’s request for his arrest on charges related to his brief imposition of martial law in December.

Yoon, who was ousted in April after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment, was released from prison in March after the Seoul Central District Court overturned his January arrest, allowing him to stand trial for rebellion without being detained. Arriving in a black van with his lawyers, Yoon did not respond to questions before entering the court in Seoul.

His criminal case is being handled by a team of investigators under a special prosecutor, Cho Eun-suk, who are pursuing additional charges over Yoon’s authoritarian push, including abuse of power, falsifying official documents and obstructing official duties.

Cho’s team said they view Yoon as a potential threat to destroy evidence. They questioned him twice before submitting a request for his arrest warrant to the court on Sunday.

Yoon’s lawyers issued a statement denouncing the request for his arrest as excessive and lacking evidence. The court is expected to decide on the arrest warrant by Wednesday evening or early Thursday.