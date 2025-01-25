ETV Bharat / international

Ex-President Rajapaksa's Son Arrested By Lanka Police On Corruption Charges

Colombo: Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by police on Saturday on corruption charges in a property purchase case. Ex-navy officer Yoshitha was arrested from their home territory of Beliatta over the investigation of alleged misconduct in the purchase of the property during the term of his father’s presidency before 2015.

Yoshitha is the second among Mahinda Rajapaksa's three sons. His uncle and former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also quizzed by the police last week on the same property - a holiday home in the southern religious resort of Kataragama.

The arrest came as Mahinda Rajapaksa filed a fundamental rights petition on Friday in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to reinstate his security, which was significantly reduced by the government last month.