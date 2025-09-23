ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Nepal PM Khanal’s Wife Who Suffered Serious Burn Injuries During Protests Flown To India

A motorcyclist drives past a burning police station during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Former Nepal prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife, who sustained serious burn injuries during the ‘Gen Z’ protests on September 9, has been flown to India for further treatment.

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar was seriously injured after a mob set on fire Khanal’s house in Dallu area of Kathmandu during the violent protests.

Chitrakar, who suffered 15 per cent burns during the incident, was undergoing treatment at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur. Her left hand was totally damaged and she developed chest infection as her lungs were affected by smoke, her family said.