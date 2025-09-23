Ex-Nepal PM Khanal’s Wife Who Suffered Serious Burn Injuries During Protests Flown To India
Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar was seriously injured after a mob set on fire Khanal’s house in Dallu area of Kathmandu during the violent protests.
By PTI
Published : September 23, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST
Kathmandu: Former Nepal prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife, who sustained serious burn injuries during the ‘Gen Z’ protests on September 9, has been flown to India for further treatment.
Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar was seriously injured after a mob set on fire Khanal’s house in Dallu area of Kathmandu during the violent protests.
Chitrakar, who suffered 15 per cent burns during the incident, was undergoing treatment at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur. Her left hand was totally damaged and she developed chest infection as her lungs were affected by smoke, her family said.
She has been taken to New Delhi for further treatment on the recommendation of doctors. Khanal served as the prime minister of Nepal from February to August, 2011.
Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital, where she was first treated for her injuries. This came as the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, forcing Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, while torching several government buildings, including the parliament building and the President's Office in Kathmandu.