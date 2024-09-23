ETV Bharat / international

Exclusive | "Urgent Need for UN Reform to Make It More Representative of Contemporary Realities": Ex Diplomat Meera Shankar

New Delhi: India's former ambassador to the United States, Meera Shankar on Monday told ETV Bharat that there is an urgent need for reform of the UN to make it both more representative of contemporary realities and more effective.

In an exclusive interview, Shankar said, "The world today faces multiple crises and ongoing conflicts. The UN, which reflects the world as it emerged after the Second World War,has proved inadequate for meeting these challenges. There is an urgent need for reform of the UN to make it both more representative of contemporary realities and more effective. Such reforms would have to include the Security Council".

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a visit to the US. On 21 September , he attended the US hosted quad summit in Delaware along with the leaders of Japan and Australia. Following the summit,the Quad leaders called for urgent reforms to the UNSC to make it more representative and accountable, and also called for its expansion to include representation from more countries.

After the summit, the Quad leaders called for expanded permanent membership to include representation from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“We will reform the UN Security Council, recognizing the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council,” the Quad leaders joint statement read.

The US also supported the call for India's bid for permanent membership in the UNSC.

According to the joint fact sheet, released by the white house after the meeting, President Biden shared with Prime Minister Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India’s important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council.

Furthermore, hailing the Quad leaders decision to extend the Maritime Domain Awareness Programme to the Indian Ocean, the ex ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar stated, "The Quad have decided to extend the Maritime Domain Awareness Programme to the Indian Ocean with India’s participation. This is significant, given China’s naval forays into the Indian Ocean. There will also be training and capability building for countries of the region to better benefit from the information provided".

It is pertinent to note that India will host the inaugural symposium of the new regional maritime initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), to train Quad partners to monitor and secure their waters, enforce their laws, and deter unlawful behavior.

The MAITRI initiative was among the major outcomes of the sixth summit level meeting of the Quad group of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Delaware.

The initiative highlights the Quad’s commitment to regional security and capacity building, particularly in the maritime domain.