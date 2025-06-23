'Everyone, Keep Oil Prices Down. I'm Watching': Trump Warns As Iran Mulls Blocking Strait of Hormuz

Washington: As Iran moves to block access to the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries to ensure they keep oil prices "down", asserting that he was "watching" and that they were "playing right into the hands of the enemy".

"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!" Trump posted on Truth Social. His remarks came after Iran's parliament on Sunday backed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report from Iran’s state-owned Press TV.

While the approval to block access to the Strait of Hormuz remains with the country's Supreme Council, Trump's open threat to the countries significantly intensifies the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which some 20% of all oil traded globally passes, and at its narrowest point, it is just 33 kilometres wide. Any disruption there could send oil prices soaring worldwide and hit American pocketbooks.

Iran boasts a fleet of fast-attack boats and thousands of naval mines that could potentially make the strait impassable, at least for a time. It could also fire missiles from its long Persian Gulf shore, as its allies, Yemen's Houthi rebels, have done in the Red Sea.

The US, with its 5th Fleet stationed in nearby Bahrain, has long pledged to uphold freedom of navigation in the strait and would respond with far superior forces. But even a relatively brief firefight could paralyze shipping traffic and spook investors, causing oil prices to spike and generating international pressure for a ceasefire.

Giving in to Tel Aviv's repeated appeals, the US inserted itself into the war between Israel and Iran, attacking Iran's Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites on Sunday to destroy the country's nuclear programme. Trump said that the US military had carried out a "very successful" attack on three nuclear sites.

After the surprise attack, Trump called into question the future of Iran's ruling theocracy, seemingly contradicting his administration's earlier calls to resume negotiations and avoid an escalation in fighting.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” Trump posted on social media. “MIGA!!!"

The posting on Truth Social marked something of a reversal from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Sunday morning news conference that detailed the aerial bombing. “This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth said.