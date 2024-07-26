ETV Bharat / international

European Union Launches Action Against France For Breaking Budget Rules

Brussels, Belgium: France, Italy and five other EU countries were placed in a formal procedure on Friday for violating the bloc's budget rules, a step that could lead to unprecedented penalties unless they take corrective measures.

"Today the Council adopted decisions establishing the existence of excessive deficits for Belgium, France, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovakia," the body representing the 27 member states said.

Known as an "excessive deficit procedure", it kickstarts a process forcing a country to negotiate a plan with Brussels to get their debt or deficit levels back on track.

The seven countries had deficits -- the gap between government revenue and spending -- above three percent of gross domestic product, in violation of the bloc's fiscal rules.

France's deficit reached 5.5 percent in 2023, but it appears that bringing it down would be difficult because of political uncertainty following the results of a snap election that was won by a leftwing coalition demanding much higher public spending.

The EU countries with the highest deficit-to-GDP ratios last year were Italy (7.4 percent), Hungary (6.7 percent), Romania (6.6 percent) and Poland (5.1 percent).

The council also said Romania had "not taken effective action" against its excessive deficit, despite having a procedure opened against it in 2020 and would therefore be kept under watch.