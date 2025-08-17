ETV Bharat / international

European Leaders To Join Ukraine's Zelenskyy For White House Meeting With Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European leaders will join Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his crucial meeting with President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following talks with European and U.S. leaders in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 17, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kyiv: European leaders will join Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his crucial meeting with President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

The move in relation to the key White House meeting on Monday is an apparent effort to prevent a repeat of the heated encounter Zelenskyy faced when he met Trump in February.

The European leaders’ presence at Zelenskyy’s side, demonstrating Europe’s support for Ukraine, could potentially help ease concerns in Kyiv and in other European capitals that Zelenskyy risks being railroaded into a peace deal that Trump says he wants to broker with Russia.

Von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive branch, posted on X that “at the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow.”

