EU Says Its Countermeasures To Trump's Tariffs Will Go Into Effect On April 1

European Commission manages trade and commercial conflicts on behalf of the 27 member countries.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Parliament members on new plans to ramp up defense spending agreed at last week's summit, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Parliament members on new plans to ramp up defense spending agreed at last week's summit, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Brussels: The European Union announced on Wednesday its countermeasures, saying they will enter into force on April 1, after the Trump administration officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

“As the U.S. are applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros ($28 billion),” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. The commission manages trade and commercial conflicts on behalf of the 27 member countries.

“We will always remain open to negotiation. We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs,” von der Leyen said.

The commission also said that steel and aluminum products would be hit in return, but also textiles, leather goods, home appliances, house tools plastics and wood. Agricultural products will also be impacted — including poultry, beef, some seafood, nuts, eggs, sugar and vegetables.

