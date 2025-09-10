ETV Bharat / international

EU Commission President Seeks Sanctions, Partial Trade Suspension Against Israel Over War In Gaza

Strasbourg: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said she plans to seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in Gaza.

The 27-nation EU is deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians, and it’s unclear whether a majority will be found to endorse the sanctions and trade measures. Von der Leyen added that the commission “will set up a Palestine donor group next month,” part of which will focus on Gaza’s future reconstruction.

Von der Leyen said that the events in Gaza and the suffering of children and families “have shaken the conscience of the world.” “Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop,” she added, to applause in the European Parliament at its meeting in Strasbourg, France.

Von der Leyen's comments came the day after Israel’s military warned Gaza City residents to evacuate ahead of its plans to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’s last remaining stronghold, and where hundreds of thousands of people remain under conditions of famine.