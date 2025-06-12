ETV Bharat / international

Ethiopia's Vast Lake Being Pumped Dry

Farmer Habib Bobaso, 35, sprays pesticide on his onion field located along the shores of Lake Dembel, one of the lakes in Ethiopia’s Central Rift Valley long affected by overuse and pollution, in Batu ( AFP )

Ziway: There is a constant hum around Ethiopia's enormous Lake Dembel -- the sound of its water steadily being sucked out by pumps. The pumps irrigate farms all around the lake, which is four times the size of Manhattan, and are vital for hundreds of thousands of people. Ethiopia has already lost at least one large lake -- Haramaya, in the east of the country -- to over-pumping. Now it risks losing another.

Lake Dembel's depth has halved since 1990 from four metres to two (13 feet to over six), according to Wetlands International, an NGO. "If things continue like this, the lake could disappear," said its project manager Desalegn Regassa. Pumping by farmers and industry is not the lake's only problem. Heavy pesticide use is also killing its fish, locals and the NGO say.

Belachew Derib has been fishing the lake since the 1980s but says stocks are disappearing. "I built my house thanks to the income from fishing and support my three children through this work," Belachew, 60, told AFP as he rowed his small boat out to pull up his nets. "Previously, we could catch 20 to 30 fish a day. Nowadays, young fishermen are lucky to catch two or three," he said.

Just a few dozen metres (yards) from the shore, AFP found Habib Bobasso, 35, liberally covering his small onion plot with pesticides from a pump strapped to his back. "There are many worms that can damage the plants... we could lose the entire harvest," he said as he sprayed, with just a shawl to cover his face. He knows the pesticides are harmful but sees no alternative.

"The fertilisers and pesticides we use degrade the soil. We spend too much money on fertilisers and chemicals for a low yield," he said.

Degradation