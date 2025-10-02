ETV Bharat / international

Environmentalists, Politicians, Celebrities Recall Life And Influence Of Primatologist Jane Goodall

FILE - British primatologist, ethologist, and anthropologist Jane Goodall poses for a portrait in New York to promote the Disneynature film, "Born in China", April 7, 2017. Goodall, the conservationist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy, died Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. She was 91. ( AP )

Los Angeles: Jane Goodall was a pioneer, a tireless advocate and a deeply compassionate conservationist who inspired others to care about primates — and all animals — during a long life well lived, according to tributes from around the world.

Former President Joe Biden, who awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom just before he left office, said on social media that she spread messages of hope that “mobilized a global movement to protect the planet." Journalist Maria Shriver called Goodall a “legendary figure and a friend,” while PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said she “forever changed the way we view our fellow animals.”

The death of the famed primatologist, who produced groundbreaking research while living among chimpanzees in Africa decades ago, was announced Wednesday by the Jane Goodall Institute. She was 91.

FILE - Jane Goodall plays with Bahati, a 3-year-old female chimpanzee, at the Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary near Nanyuki, north of Nairobi, on Dec. 6, 1997. (AP)

Here’s a roundup of some notable reactions to Goodall's death and legacy:

Former President Joe Biden

“Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jane Goodall whose activism, vision, and message of hope mobilized a global movement to protect the planet. Above all, Jane taught us that when we search for humanity in the natural world around us, we discover it within ourselves. We are sending our love and strength to the Goodall family and everyone who was touched by her remarkable life of service.” — On the social platform X

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jane Goodall, our dear Messenger of Peace. She is leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity & our planet.” — On X

Sir David Attenborough

“Jane Goodall was the first to prove that an investigating scientist and a great ape living in the wild could become true friends and in doing so she came to transform our understanding of chimpanzees. She was their tireless advocate and a great champion of environmental protection.” — Statement

Former President Barack Obama

“Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her.” — On X

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk

“Jane Goodall was a gifted scientist and trailblazer who forever changed the way we view our fellow animals. Caring about all animals, she went vegan after reading Animal Liberation, and helped PETA with many campaigns, calling her 1986 visit to a Maryland laboratory full of chimpanzees in barren isolation chambers ‘the worst experience of my life.’ We could always count on her to be on the animals’ side, whether she was urging UPS to stop shipping hunting trophies, calling for SeaWorld’s closure, or a shutdown of the Oregon National Primate Research Center.” — Statement

Environmentalist, nature broadcaster Chris Packham

“She’s used her voice calmly and in a dedicated fashion to speak up for life on Earth against all of the threats that it faces. And in many ways, Jane just died on the job. The job that her life became. And that was protecting life on Earth.” — Interview

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates

“As a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist who spent more than 65 years studying wild chimpanzees, Dr. Jane Goodall fundamentally changed the way we understand the world — and our place in it. She was also an extraordinarily powerful advocate, inspiring young people all over the world to stay curious, compassionate, and committed to building a brighter future for people, animals, and the environment. What a force she was.” — On X

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

“The world has lost a tireless guardian of nature. Dr. Jane Goodall changed the way we understand animals — and our own humanity. Her advocacy inspired generations and her research revolutionized the field of biology. Her legacy lives on through every life she fought to protect. May she rest in peace, and may we take up her torch.” — On X