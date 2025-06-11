ETV Bharat / international

End Of Trump-Musk Bromance! A Timeline Of How The Duo Turned From Foes To Friends To Foes Again

Rewind to January 2025, there was an unmatched bonhomie between the two. US President Donald Trump called Tech billionaire Elon Musk a genius and a star, while Musk said Trump was "better than Biden". Once considered the epitome of bromance in the political-tech world, Trump and Musk have now drifted apart, in a way nobody had ever imagined. Social media platforms, which they once used to applaud each other, have become mediums to trade barbs. What went wrong? Here's a brief timeline of how the Trump-Musk friendship unraveled and how it all turned into a strange public feud.

2016: In the final few days of 2016 US elections, when Trump was going head-to-head against Hillary Clinton, Elon Musk picked sides. On November 4, Musk said Donald Trump was not fit to run the US, and backed Clinton while praising her environmental and economic policies. In one caustic statement, Musk said Trump doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the US. Just four days later, Trump emerged victorious in the presidential election. Criticism was brushed aside and things moved on.

2017: For most part of the first half of 2017, there were friendly exchanges between the two. In a rare compliment, Trump even called Musk "one of our great geniuses". Soon, Musk became a part of three White House advisory councils on business, manufacturing and science.

However, the friendship again took a hit in June when Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Musk publicly announced he was quitting all of Trump's councils. He tweeted, "I am departing all presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world." But Trump didn't respond.

2018-2020: The Long-Distance Phase

For the next two years, the two maintained distance. Musk focused on SpaceX, Tesla and tweeting, while Trump remained busy with his presidency. They occasionally acknowledged each other where mostly Trump praised Musk for successful SpaceX launches.

2022: In May 2022, Musk distanced himself from the Democrats, accusing them of promoting hate and division, and pledged to extend support to the Republicans. He revealed he had voted for Clinton in 2016 and for Joe Biden in 2020.

By July, things took a turn again. Musk said he wouldn't back Trump in another presidential run, which again triggered a war of words. A brutal verbal duel unfolded after this. Addressing a rally in Alaska, Trump called Musk a "bulls**t artist" and suggested Musk's businesses were "worthless" and propped up by government support. Musk retaliated saying, "Trump should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset."

By October, Musk had bought social media platform Twitter (now X) and reinstated Trump's banned account, which was permanently suspended after the US Capitol riot on January 6.

2024: Trump And Musk's Golden Phase

July 2024: Following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk openly endorsed him on X and wished him a quick recovery. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk posted on X.

Musk's Financial Support During Trump's Campaign: Musk backed Trump and went all-in, joining his campaign trail and reportedly contributing over $270 million into Trump's campaign through two super PACs, including one called America PAC.

October 2024: In October, at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, Musk showed up in a MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap, as a mark of support to Trump's campaign. There, Musk said Trump was the only one who could "preserve democracy in America". He even hinted at wishing to serve in the government.

Election Night: On November 5, Musk was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate throughout the night and the next few days, helping with staffing decisions and speaking with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

November 24: After Trump's win, he announced Musk and Ramaswamy will lead a newly-formed government body DOGE. Musk was appointed to co-lead DOGE with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Its mission was to reduce federal spending and bureaucracy. Two weeks later, Trump and Musk attended a SpaceX 'Starship' rocket launch in Texas.