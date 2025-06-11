End Of Trump-Musk Bromance! A Timeline Of How The Duo Turned From Foes To Friends To Foes Again

Rewind to January 2025, there was an unmatched bonhomie between the two. US President Donald Trump called Tech billionaire Elon Musk a genius and a star, while Musk said Trump was "better than Biden". Once considered the epitome of bromance in the political-tech world, Trump and Musk have now drifted apart, in a way nobody had ever imagined. Social media platforms, which they once used to applaud each other, have become mediums to trade barbs. What went wrong? Here's a brief timeline of how the Trump-Musk friendship unraveled and how it all turned into a strange public feud.
2016: In the final few days of 2016 US elections, when Trump was going head-to-head against Hillary Clinton, Elon Musk picked sides. On November 4, Musk said Donald Trump was not fit to run the US, and backed Clinton while praising her environmental and economic policies. In one caustic statement, Musk said Trump doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the US. Just four days later, Trump emerged victorious in the presidential election. Criticism was brushed aside and things moved on.
2017: For most part of the first half of 2017, there were friendly exchanges between the two. In a rare compliment, Trump even called Musk "one of our great geniuses". Soon, Musk became a part of three White House advisory councils on business, manufacturing and science.
However, the friendship again took a hit in June when Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Musk publicly announced he was quitting all of Trump's councils. He tweeted, "I am departing all presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world." But Trump didn't respond.
2018-2020: The Long-Distance Phase
For the next two years, the two maintained distance. Musk focused on SpaceX, Tesla and tweeting, while Trump remained busy with his presidency. They occasionally acknowledged each other where mostly Trump praised Musk for successful SpaceX launches.
2022: In May 2022, Musk distanced himself from the Democrats, accusing them of promoting hate and division, and pledged to extend support to the Republicans. He revealed he had voted for Clinton in 2016 and for Joe Biden in 2020.
By July, things took a turn again. Musk said he wouldn't back Trump in another presidential run, which again triggered a war of words. A brutal verbal duel unfolded after this. Addressing a rally in Alaska, Trump called Musk a "bulls**t artist" and suggested Musk's businesses were "worthless" and propped up by government support. Musk retaliated saying, "Trump should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset."
By October, Musk had bought social media platform Twitter (now X) and reinstated Trump's banned account, which was permanently suspended after the US Capitol riot on January 6.
2024: Trump And Musk's Golden Phase
July 2024: Following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk openly endorsed him on X and wished him a quick recovery. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk posted on X.
Musk's Financial Support During Trump's Campaign: Musk backed Trump and went all-in, joining his campaign trail and reportedly contributing over $270 million into Trump's campaign through two super PACs, including one called America PAC.
October 2024: In October, at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, Musk showed up in a MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap, as a mark of support to Trump's campaign. There, Musk said Trump was the only one who could "preserve democracy in America". He even hinted at wishing to serve in the government.
Election Night: On November 5, Musk was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate throughout the night and the next few days, helping with staffing decisions and speaking with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
November 24: After Trump's win, he announced Musk and Ramaswamy will lead a newly-formed government body DOGE. Musk was appointed to co-lead DOGE with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Its mission was to reduce federal spending and bureaucracy. Two weeks later, Trump and Musk attended a SpaceX 'Starship' rocket launch in Texas.
January 2025: At Trump's inauguration in January 2025, Musk was heaped with praises from the president who said, "We have a new star. A star is born. Elon!"
2025: Cracks Begin To Show
February–March 2025: Musk started making sweeping changes as DOGE chief, cutting costs and canceling remote-work policies in various agencies. Criticism grew; his DOGE team faced backlash when they meddled in the US Institute of Peace.
Meanwhile, Trump defended Musk and even turned the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom. "He shouldn't be penalised because he's a patriot. He built this great company," Trump said in Musk's defense. The president also described the cars as "beautiful" and said he would buy one.
April 2025: Musk said he would reduce his involvement in DOGE.
May 2025: Musk publicly criticised Trump's major tax and spending bill, saying it was against his cost-cutting goals and countered the work he has been doing to reduce wasteful government spending. Trump said he wasn't happy with certain aspects of the bill but was pleased with some parts.
The next day, Musk resigned from DOGE and Trump organised a farewell event and said Musk is "not really leaving" and would still be around because "DOGE is his baby".
June 2025: The End Of Bromance
On June 5, a disagreement over a Republican-backed mega bill escalated into a public fallout.
Social Media Spat: Both took to social media, launching personal attacks as Musk opposed Trump's domestic policy priorities.
On June 6, Trump threatened to pull government contracts and subsidies from Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.
On the other hand, Musk claimed credit for helping Trump win the election and made shocking, unsubstantiated accusations linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, and even calling for his impeachment.
The explosive feud had immediate impact on Musk's fortune, with Tesla's stock plunging and billions lost from his net worth. What once looked like a powerful alliance ended in a bitter, public split. For now, it's a wait-and-watch game for public.
