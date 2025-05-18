Empowering Waves: Celebrating Women In Maritime on International Day For Women in Maritime

Hyderabad: The International Day for Women in Maritime is observed on 18 May every year. International Day for Women in Maritime serves as a platform to foster discussions about both industry challenges and opportunities. It also inspires greater female involvement in shaping a safer maritime environment for all.

Background

International Day for Women in Maritime was established in 2021 to celebrate women in the industry and is intended to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector, raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO's (International Maritime Organisation) commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and support work to address the current gender imbalance in maritime. It is celebrated annually on 18 May.

Women in Maritime Industry

"Women in maritime" refers to the increasing participation and recognition of women in the maritime sector, which encompasses all aspects of shipping, port operations, and related industries.

Recent data from the Diversity Study Group (DSG), covering both shore-based employees and seafarers, highlights a worrying decline in women’s representation in leadership roles. Fewer women are being promoted to senior positions, signalling an urgent need for intervention. Currently, women comprise only 2% of the global seafarer workforce and just 20% of the shore-based maritime workforce. For an industry as vast as international shipping, these figures remain alarmingly low. Traditionally a male-dominated and conservative sector, the maritime industry is slowly evolving, but much work remains to be done.

Key challenges and opportunities

Women continue to face gender-based obstacles while adapting to the male-dominated maritime sector. Cultural perceptions and ingrained stereotypes discourage potential female seafarers and create challenges for those already in the profession. Some key concerns include:

Lack of onboard accommodation for female crew members

Workplace discrimination and stereotypes

Sexual harassment and safety concerns

To foster a fair, inclusive, and sustainable maritime industry, stakeholders must prioritise:

Technical training and mentorship for women seafarers

Active participation in decision-making processes

Representation in policy discussions and leadership roles

Progress in the industry

Several initiatives are already making strides in promoting diversity and structural change within the maritime sector. Recent developments include:

The Sailors’ Society launched a dedicated helpline for female seafarers, offering 24/7 emotional support, crisis assistance, and peer-to-peer connections.

On March 4 2025, the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association signed a declaration of cooperation to advance gender equality in the maritime sector. The association also endorsed WISTA’s “40 by 30” initiative, which aims for 40% female representation in management roles by 2030.

In November 2024, All Aboard Alliance and TURTLE released a new report shedding light on the critical barriers women face in maritime careers.

Indian Women in Maritime Industry

Over the years, the number of seafarers has increased by 140%. In 2014, the total count of active Indian Seafarers was 117,090, which surged to 280,000 in 2023. The Directorate General of Shipping had approximately registered 1,699 women seafarers in 2014, which has now increased to 10,440 in 2023, reflecting an increase of 514% in the registered women Indian Seafarers. Presently, the total women seafarers/indos registered as on 15.05.2024 is 13371, while the activeL women seafarers till 31.12.2023 is 4770.

Notably, Indian women make up a substantial part of global female seafarers, positioning India as a leader with over 350 female seafarers in its ranks. This surge in female representation is more than a trend—it’s a harbinger of a new era in maritime operations.