Explained | eMigrate Portal: Ensuring Safety and Security of Indian Blue Collar Workers

New Delhi: The launch of a revamped version of the eMigrate portal on Monday by the Ministry of External Affairs marks the Government of India’s continuous efforts to ensure safe and seamless mobility of Indian nationals, especially blue collar workers, seeking employment opportunities abroad.
Launched in 2014, the eMigrate project is a transformative initiative by the Overseas Employment Division of the Ministry of External Affairs. It acts as a comprehensive online platform that integrates various stakeholders in the emigration process, including employers, recruitment agents, and Indian missions abroad. This digital solution is a vital component of India’s policy to ensure the protection and welfare of Indian migrant workers, especially those in blue-collar jobs in emigration check required (ECR) countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya jointly launched the revamped version or V2.0 of the eMigrate portal and mobile app.
Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a commemorative postal stamp last year with the motto ‘Surakshit Jayen, Prashikshit Jayen’ or ‘Go Safe, Go Well-trained’ to raise awareness about safe and legal mobility channels.
“The launch of eMigrate portal V2.0 today is a testament to government's continuing efforts to creating a safer, more transparent, and inclusive mobility for Indian labour, and marks a significant milestone in our efforts to safeguarding the welfare and interests of our citizens,” he said. “This is important because it also aligns with Goal 10 of the (United Nations’) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals which promotes facilitation of orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people.”
Jaishankar said that the revamped eMigrate portal also has 24X7 multilingual helpline numbers to attend to issues that workers face which requires urgent solutions, in addition to features for registering feedback for redressal. The new version has also been integrated with DigiLocker.
“This will enable the emigrants to submit various documents for obtaining clearances through DigiLocker in a paperless mode, as well as to store them securely, all their important documents like passports, employment contracts, are actually secured,” he said.
Why was it deemed necessary to launch the eMigrate portal?
The primary objective of the eMigrate portal is to safeguard the interests of Indian workers emigrating to countries with a history of labour issues or exploitation risks, often referred to as ECR countries. These countries include nations in the Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, where a large number of Indian workers are employed, primarily in the construction, domestic work, and service sectors.
The portal offers transparency by enabling direct communication between the migrant worker, the recruiting agent, and the foreign employer. By centralising the recruitment and emigration process, the platform ensures that potential migrants are not exploited by unscrupulous agents or employers. It facilitates timely redressal of grievances by offering a platform to report issues faced by emigrants. The eMigrate system provides oversight and regulation of recruitment agencies, making it easier to track and monitor their activities.
What are the key features of the portal?
Employers and recruitment agents must register on the eMigrate portal to hire Indian workers. This ensures that only genuine and approved entities are allowed to operate. Foreign employers in ECR countries wishing to recruit Indian workers must obtain permission from the Ministry of External Affairs through the portal. They need to provide details such as employment terms, wages, and working conditions.
The portal links recruitment agencies, Indian missions abroad, Protector of Emigrants (POE) offices, and other stakeholders involved in the emigration process. Indian embassies and consulates are notified of workers being deployed, enabling timely intervention in case of any issues.
Recruitment agents are required to register and obtain approval from the Ministry of External Affairs. The portal maintains a list of certified recruitment agencies, helping workers identify legitimate agents. The system also tracks the performance of agents and allows for blacklisting if they are found violating rules or engaging in unethical practices.
Once a worker’s emigration clearance is granted, s/he can track her/his application status through the portal. This enables transparency and minimises the reliance on intermediaries. Indian missions abroad can monitor the conditions of workers and respond to any issues more effectively, thanks to the real-time data provided by the portal.
The portal includes a grievance redressal mechanism that allows workers to report problems they face while abroad. These complaints are addressed by the relevant authorities, including Indian missions or the Ministry of External Affairs. There is also a dedicated system for receiving feedback from returning workers about their experience, which is critical for continuous improvement.
To sum up, the eMigrate portal significantly improves transparency, reduces exploitation risks, and strengthens the protection of Indian migrant workers abroad. By integrating technology into the emigration process, the portal also enhances government oversight and makes the entire procedure more efficient for all stakeholders involved. Through this digital solution, India ensures safeguarding the rights and welfare of its large and diverse overseas workforce.
According to information provided on the portal, nearly four million Indians have been provided emigration clearance certificates till date. There are over 2,200 active recruiting agents and over 282,000 foreign employers registered on the portal.