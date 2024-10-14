ETV Bharat / international

Explained | eMigrate Portal: Ensuring Safety and Security of Indian Blue Collar Workers

New Delhi: The launch of a revamped version of the eMigrate portal on Monday by the Ministry of External Affairs marks the Government of India’s continuous efforts to ensure safe and seamless mobility of Indian nationals, especially blue collar workers, seeking employment opportunities abroad.

Launched in 2014, the eMigrate project is a transformative initiative by the Overseas Employment Division of the Ministry of External Affairs. It acts as a comprehensive online platform that integrates various stakeholders in the emigration process, including employers, recruitment agents, and Indian missions abroad. This digital solution is a vital component of India’s policy to ensure the protection and welfare of Indian migrant workers, especially those in blue-collar jobs in emigration check required (ECR) countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya jointly launched the revamped version or V2.0 of the eMigrate portal and mobile app.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a commemorative postal stamp last year with the motto ‘Surakshit Jayen, Prashikshit Jayen’ or ‘Go Safe, Go Well-trained’ to raise awareness about safe and legal mobility channels.

“The launch of eMigrate portal V2.0 today is a testament to government's continuing efforts to creating a safer, more transparent, and inclusive mobility for Indian labour, and marks a significant milestone in our efforts to safeguarding the welfare and interests of our citizens,” he said. “This is important because it also aligns with Goal 10 of the (United Nations’) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals which promotes facilitation of orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people.”

Jaishankar said that the revamped eMigrate portal also has 24X7 multilingual helpline numbers to attend to issues that workers face which requires urgent solutions, in addition to features for registering feedback for redressal. The new version has also been integrated with DigiLocker.

“This will enable the emigrants to submit various documents for obtaining clearances through DigiLocker in a paperless mode, as well as to store them securely, all their important documents like passports, employment contracts, are actually secured,” he said.

Why was it deemed necessary to launch the eMigrate portal?

The primary objective of the eMigrate portal is to safeguard the interests of Indian workers emigrating to countries with a history of labour issues or exploitation risks, often referred to as ECR countries. These countries include nations in the Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, where a large number of Indian workers are employed, primarily in the construction, domestic work, and service sectors.