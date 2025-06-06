ETV Bharat / international

Musk Reignites Conspiracy Theory With Trump-Epstein Claim

Washington: With one tweet linking Donald Trump with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk reignites a long-running conspiracy theory beloved of the US president's far right supporters.

The tech billionaire -- who exited his role as a top White House advisor just last week -- alleged Thursday that the Republican leader is featured in secret government files on rich and powerful former Epstein associates.

The Trump administration has acknowledged it is reviewing tens of thousands of documents, videos, and investigative material that his "MAGA" movement says will unmask public figures complicit in Epstein's crimes.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files," Musk posted on his social media platform, X, as a growing feud with the president boiled over into a vicious public spat.

"That is the real reason they have not been made public."

Supporters on the conspiratorial end of Trump's base allege that Epstein's associates had their roles in his crimes covered up by government officials and others.

They point the finger at Democrats and Hollywood celebrities, however, not at Trump himself, and no official source has ever confirmed that the president appears in any of the material.

Musk did not reveal which files he was talking about, and offered no evidence for his claim.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Thursday called Musk's behaviour "an unfortunate episode", adding the Tesla tycoon is "unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted."

But the allegation prompted fresh demands for a release of the material -- this time from Democrats keen on turning a MAGA conspiracy theory back on its proponents.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking.

Trump has denied spending time on Little Saint James, the private redoubt in the US Virgin Islands where prosecutors alleged Epstein sex trafficked underage girls.

The president said ahead of his election last year that he would have "no problem" releasing files related to Epstein.

The administration has made public over 63,000 pages tied to the JFK assassination, but Trump has not fully followed through on the Epstein files pledge.