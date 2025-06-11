‘I Went Too Far’: Elon Musk Expresses Regret Over Critical Posts About Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he regrets some of his social media posts about US President Donald Trump.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

This comes days after a massive clash between Musk and Trump, following the former’s criticism of the proposed tax and spending bill by the Trump administration, which he said was against his cost-cutting goals and contradicted the work he has been doing to reduce wasteful government spending.

Labelled the bill as a “disgusting abomination”, Musk urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers for backing it. Following the Tesla CEO’s critical remarks, President Trump responded and warned Musk of “very serious consequences”.

“He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” Trump said, without specifying the details. He also denied any chance of reconciliation. “I have no intention of speaking to him.”

After a disagreement escalated into a public fallout, both Trump and Musk took to social media and launched personal attacks on each other. Trump even threatened to pull government contracts and subsidies from Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

The tension reached its crescendo when Musk linked Trump to the former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In one of the posts, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files.” The tech giant was referring to unclassified official documents related to Epstein's network of associates.

However, Musk offered no evidence to support his claim, nor did he mention any specific files. “The truth will come out,” he said in a follow-up post and urged users to “mark this post for the future.”

In response, Trump dismissed the allegations as “old news”. “Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it,” he told NBC News. By Saturday morning, both posts by Musk had been deleted without explanation.