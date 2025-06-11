ETV Bharat / international

‘I Went Too Far’: Elon Musk Expresses Regret Over Critical Posts About Trump

This comes days after a massive clash between Musk and President Trump, following the former’s criticism of the proposed tax and spending bill.

‘I regret’, ‘Went Too Far’: Elon Musk On His Critical Posts About Donald Trump
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP) (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he regrets some of his social media posts about US President Donald Trump.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

This comes days after a massive clash between Musk and Trump, following the former’s criticism of the proposed tax and spending bill by the Trump administration, which he said was against his cost-cutting goals and contradicted the work he has been doing to reduce wasteful government spending.

Labelled the bill as a “disgusting abomination”, Musk urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers for backing it. Following the Tesla CEO’s critical remarks, President Trump responded and warned Musk of “very serious consequences”.

“He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” Trump said, without specifying the details. He also denied any chance of reconciliation. “I have no intention of speaking to him.”

After a disagreement escalated into a public fallout, both Trump and Musk took to social media and launched personal attacks on each other. Trump even threatened to pull government contracts and subsidies from Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

The tension reached its crescendo when Musk linked Trump to the former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In one of the posts, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files.” The tech giant was referring to unclassified official documents related to Epstein's network of associates.

However, Musk offered no evidence to support his claim, nor did he mention any specific files. “The truth will come out,” he said in a follow-up post and urged users to “mark this post for the future.”

In response, Trump dismissed the allegations as “old news”. “Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it,” he told NBC News. By Saturday morning, both posts by Musk had been deleted without explanation.

Read More

  1. End Of Trump-Musk Bromance! A Timeline Of How The Duo Turned From Foes To Friends To Foes Again
  2. Trump Says Elon Musk Could Face 'Serious Consequences' If He Backs Democratic Candidates

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he regrets some of his social media posts about US President Donald Trump.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

This comes days after a massive clash between Musk and Trump, following the former’s criticism of the proposed tax and spending bill by the Trump administration, which he said was against his cost-cutting goals and contradicted the work he has been doing to reduce wasteful government spending.

Labelled the bill as a “disgusting abomination”, Musk urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers for backing it. Following the Tesla CEO’s critical remarks, President Trump responded and warned Musk of “very serious consequences”.

“He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” Trump said, without specifying the details. He also denied any chance of reconciliation. “I have no intention of speaking to him.”

After a disagreement escalated into a public fallout, both Trump and Musk took to social media and launched personal attacks on each other. Trump even threatened to pull government contracts and subsidies from Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

The tension reached its crescendo when Musk linked Trump to the former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In one of the posts, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files.” The tech giant was referring to unclassified official documents related to Epstein's network of associates.

However, Musk offered no evidence to support his claim, nor did he mention any specific files. “The truth will come out,” he said in a follow-up post and urged users to “mark this post for the future.”

In response, Trump dismissed the allegations as “old news”. “Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it,” he told NBC News. By Saturday morning, both posts by Musk had been deleted without explanation.

Read More

  1. End Of Trump-Musk Bromance! A Timeline Of How The Duo Turned From Foes To Friends To Foes Again
  2. Trump Says Elon Musk Could Face 'Serious Consequences' If He Backs Democratic Candidates

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DONALD TRUMPELON MUSKUS PRESIDENTMUSK TRUMP FEUD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.