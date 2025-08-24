ETV Bharat / international

Elections In Bangladesh: Democracy At A Crossroads

New Delhi: Bangladesh is heading for a pivotal general election in February 2026, the first since the dramatic fall of Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule in August 2024.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads the interim government, announced that the Election Commission (EC) would finalise dates two months ahead of the polls.

Hasina's ouster came after a student-led uprising dubbed the "second liberation".

While her tenure delivered economic growth, poverty reduction, and landmark infrastructure projects like the Padma Bridge, it was marred by accusations of authoritarianism, corruption, and suppression of dissent.

Yunus' transitional government promised democratic renewal but has drawn criticism for banning Hasina's Awami League from contesting, echoing the same exclusionary tactics it condemned.

More than 420,000 people have been arrested in security crackdowns, and over 640 journalists have faced attacks or imprisonment.

The political landscape is further complicated by the re-entry of Jamaat-e-Islami.