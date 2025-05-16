ETV Bharat / international

Elderly Sikh Man Arrested In Canada For Alleged Sexual Assault

An elderly Sikh man was arrested after sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 12 on three separate occasions in Brampton.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 16, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ottawa: A 78-year-old Sikh man was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor thrice earlier this month in Canada's Brampton, police said on Thursday. Harmohinder Singh was arrested on May 8 by the Special Victims Unit, Peel's Police said in a statement. Singh approached a female victim under the age of 12 and sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions at a park in Brampton, it said.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a female under 17 and three counts of sexual interference. Singh was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, the statement added. "Investigators believe there may be additional victims and witnesses," it said, urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

Ottawa: A 78-year-old Sikh man was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor thrice earlier this month in Canada's Brampton, police said on Thursday. Harmohinder Singh was arrested on May 8 by the Special Victims Unit, Peel's Police said in a statement. Singh approached a female victim under the age of 12 and sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions at a park in Brampton, it said.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a female under 17 and three counts of sexual interference. Singh was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, the statement added. "Investigators believe there may be additional victims and witnesses," it said, urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

Read More

  1. Pollachi Sex Offenders Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Mahila Court, Verdict Triggers Political Bickerings
  2. Shocker From Srinagar: Nomadic Woman Dies After Sexual Assault, Four Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CANADAHARMOHINDER SINGHSIKH MAN ARRESTED IN CANADAELDERLY SIKH MAN ARRESTED IN CANADA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.