ETV Bharat / international

Elderly Sikh Man Arrested In Canada For Alleged Sexual Assault

Ottawa: A 78-year-old Sikh man was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor thrice earlier this month in Canada's Brampton, police said on Thursday. Harmohinder Singh was arrested on May 8 by the Special Victims Unit, Peel's Police said in a statement. Singh approached a female victim under the age of 12 and sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions at a park in Brampton, it said.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a female under 17 and three counts of sexual interference. Singh was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, the statement added. "Investigators believe there may be additional victims and witnesses," it said, urging anyone with information to contact authorities.