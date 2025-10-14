ETV Bharat / international

Egyptian President Says Trump's Mideast Proposal Is 'Last Chance' For Peace In the Region

President Donald Trump and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi talk during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal, Monday ( AP )

Sharm El Sheikh: The Egyptian president told a summit of world leaders Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump'sMideast proposal represents the "last chance" for peace in the region and reiterated his call for a two-state solution, saying Palestinians have the right to an independent state.

The summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh was aimed at supporting the ceasefire reached in Gaza, ending the Israel-Hamas war and developing a long-term vision for governing and rebuilding the devastated Palestinian territory.

The gathering appeared designed to rally international support behind the Trump vision for putting an end to the war. Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the co-chair of the summit, told Trump "only you" can bring peace to the region.

Trump's plan holds out the possibility of a Palestinian state, but only after a lengthy transition period in Gaza and a reform process by the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Palestinian independence. Trump made no mention of a two-state solution at the summit.

In his own address to the summit, Trump called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East, saying that the region has "a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us." He urged leaders "to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past."

Israel and Hamas came under pressure from the United States, Arab countries and Turkey to agree on the first phase of the ceasefire deal negotiated in Qatar through mediators. It began Friday.

On Monday, Trump, el-Sissi, the Qatari emir and the Turkish president signed a document. Trump said the document spelled out "a lot of rules and regulations and lots of other things, and it's very comprehensive." The document was not shared with journalists in the room or made public.

The summit unfolded soon after Hamas released 20 remaining living Israeli hostages and Israel started to free hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons, crucial steps under the ceasefire. But major questions remain over what happens next, raising the risk of a slide back into war.

More than 20 world leaders attended the summit, including King Abdullah of Jordan, the French president and the British prime minister.

A Turkish government official said Turkey launched "a diplomatic initiative" to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from attending the meeting, and after other countries backed the effort, Netanyahu decided not to come.

The official would not confirm Turkish media reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plane circled over the Red Sea as Erdogan threatened to boycott the meeting and that the plane landed only after it became clear that Netanyahu would not arrive. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government rules.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had warned Egyptian and U.S. officials that he would withdraw from the summit if Netanyahu attended, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Netanyahu's office announced that he would not attend, citing a Jewish holiday.

Israel has rejected any role in Gaza for the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, whose leader, Mahmoud Abbas, was in Sharm el-Sheikh.

A new page

El-Sissi's office said the summit aimed to "end the war" in Gaza and "usher in a new page of peace and regional stability" in line with Trump's vision.

Directly tackling the issues in depth was unlikely at the gathering, which lasted only about three hours and was mostly ceremonial. During the summit, world leaders lined up one by one to have their photos taken with Trump, who smiled and gave a thumbs-up to photographers. Then el-Sissi welcomed Trump, invited him to the stage and asked him to join world leaders "who love peace."

Before Trump arrived in Egypt from Israel, Egyptian Air Force jets escorted Air Force One for a spin above the resort.