Earthquake In The Sea Of Marmara Shakes Istanbul But No Immediate Reports Of Injuries

Istanbul: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Istanbul, Turkey’s emergency management agency says.
The earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
By PTI
Published : April 23, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
