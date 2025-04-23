ETV Bharat / international

Earthquake In The Sea Of Marmara Shakes Istanbul But No Immediate Reports Of Injuries

The earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul.

Earthquake In The Sea Of Marmara Shakes Istanbul But No Immediate Reports Of Injuries
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 23, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Istanbul: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Istanbul, Turkey’s emergency management agency says.

The earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Istanbul: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Istanbul, Turkey’s emergency management agency says.

The earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EARTHQUAKESEA OF MARMARATURKEYINJURIESISTANBUL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.