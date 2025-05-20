ETV Bharat / international

4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal

The earthquake was centred at Sinuwa area in Kaski district, about 250 kilometres from Kathmandu.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 20, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

Kathmandu: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal's Kaski district on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake with its epicentre at Sinuwa area in Kaski district, about 250 kilometres from Kathmandu, was recorded at 1.59 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts, including Tanahu, Parvat and Baglung. There was no immediate report of any damage due to the earthquake. Earlier on May 14, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Chheskam area in the Solukumbhu district of eastern Nepal.

