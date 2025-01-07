Tremors Felt In Delhi, Bihar After 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Nepal

Kathmandu: Powerful tremors shook Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning as a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck a remote Himalayan region near Mount Everest. The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake was in China, but buildings shook in Kathmandu, more than 200 kilometres away. Officials said they were checking for damage.
There were no immediate reports on whether there were any damages or casualties. Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR and Bihar.
China's earthquake monitoring agency recorded the magnitude as 6.8. The average altitude in the area around the epicentre is about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet), according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
The CCTV online report said there were a handful of communities within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the epicentre, which was 380 kilometres (240 miles) from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.
In Nepal, the earthquake sent residents running out of their homes in the capital, Kathmandu. Streets were filled with people woken up by the tremor. Areas around Lobuche in Nepal in the high mountains near Mount Everest were also rattled by the tremors and a series of aftershocks.
"It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don't know about any damages yet," said government official Jagat Prasad Bhusal in Nepal's Namche region, which lies nearer to Everest.
Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.
(with inputs from agencies)