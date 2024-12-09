ETV Bharat / international

Iran, Israel Relationship Or Absence Of It Source Of Concern: EAM Jaishankar

Manama: The relationship or absence of it between Israel and Iran has been a source of concern and some of India's diplomatic efforts are focused on that aspect, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In an address at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Jaishankar, without directly referring to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Houthi militants, said India has an interest in trying to mitigate the security situation.

Jaishankar, on a two-day visit to Bahrain from Saturday, touched upon various issues, including how to prevent conflicts from spreading further, the importance of key connectivity projects and the need to improve the security situation in the region.

"In recent times, for all of us, the relationship or absence of it between Israel and Iran has been particularly a source of concern, so some of our diplomatic efforts has focused on that particular aspect," he said. The external affairs minister, however, did not elaborate on India's efforts. There have been mounting global concerns over escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the last few months.

In October, Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit. Israel subsequently retaliated against the Iranian strikes.

The external affairs minister, talking about the importance of West Asia for New Delhi, also highlighted India's sustained economic growth.

"India is today almost a USD 4 trillion economy, (and) we expect to comfortably double that this decade. Our trade is today around USD 800 billion, that too should at least double this decade," he said.

"So I again cannot overstate the stakes that we have because this region is the immediate for us the world beyond our borders that immediately awaits us," he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also referred to the situation in the Red Sea and said the security domain is a key area for strategic regional cooperation. "And we have had very significant security challenges in this area with a very deep and disastrous impact for trade in Asia," he said.

"So when we look at the diversion of maritime routes and the insurance costs, and the shipping costs and the container costs and the delay that it has imposed, obviously, you know, India, but not just India, we have an interest in trying to mitigate that situation," he added.