EAM Jaishankar Raises Issue Of Indian Fishermen With Colombo, Reaffirms Support For Sri Lanka’s Bondholder Debt Restructuring

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday raised the issue of Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan leadership, who are detained in Sri Lanka.

He pressed for their early release, as well as of their boats, and reconsideration of the heavy fines imposed on them. Jaishankar emphasised that a humanitarian approach focused on livelihood issues would create a durable basis for addressing this matter. A meeting of the Joint Working Group on Fisheries and of the Fishermen Associations would be timely. He appreciated the release of 50 Indian fishermen on Friday.

50 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation’s waters and their boats were also detained. However, while Jaishankar happens to be there, Sri Lanka released the fishermen today and as per the high commission of India in Colombo, they will be repatriated to Tamil Nadu later this week.

Jaishankar visited Colombo on Friday. He called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and held discussions with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. Jaishankar also met former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of SJB, Sajith Premadasa, the MEA said.

This is the first high-level engagement between India and Sri Lanka since the new Lankan President assumed office. In his discussions with Foreign Minister Herath, the EAM conveyed India’s strong commitment to advance bilateral cooperation based on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and SAGAR outlook. In this context, he assured that India’s ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka through projects of Sri Lankan priority will be continued.

He emphasised that India has offered to modernise the Kankesanthurai port through a grant to the tune of USD 61.5 million. He also conveyed that payments for seven completed Line of Credit projects to the tune of USD 20 million could be converted into grants. India has also decided to give 22 diesel locomotives to the Sri Lankan Railways.

In his meeting with the President, Jaishankar spoke about ongoing initiatives in the field of energy production and transmission, fuel and LNG supply, solar electrification of religious places, connectivity, digital public infrastructure, health and dairy development. He highlighted that they would contribute to economic sustainability and provide new streams of revenue.

The Sri Lankan President said that India’s economic support is critical to realise his vision of a prosperous Sri Lanka and meeting the aspirations of the people. He referred to the potential of export of renewable energy to India, which could help reduce production costs in Sri Lanka and create additional resources. The President also noted the contribution of Indian tourists and recognised that this has the potential to grow further.

The EAM’s conversation with the leadership also covered facilitating Indian investments and job creation in Sri Lanka, as well as expanding the flow of Indian tourists. In his meeting with Prime Minister Amarasuriya, he underlined that the Government of India was prepared to respond to the training and capacity building requirements of Sri Lanka. Their discussion also focused on the benefits of digital public infrastructure.

Notably, on Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring efforts, EAM recalled that India had been supportive of Sri Lanka’s economic stability and recovery from the very start. It was the first country to give financing assurances, which enabled the IMF to finalize the Extended Fund Facility.

Jaisankar confirmed India's support in the Official Creditors’ Committee in respect of Sri Lanka’s agreement with International Sovereign Bond holders. India is also willing to expedite the conclusion of its bilateral MoU with Sri Lanka. The President conveyed his appreciation in that regard.

Sri Lanka's $12.5 billion bondholder debt restructuring has been backed by the IMF and bilateral creditors, including India, China, and Japan. This support provides a significant boost to the country's fragile economy following its first foreign debt default in May 2022.

Regarding security and defence, the meetings between EAM Jaishankar and the Sri Lankan leadership, brought out that the interests of India and Sri Lanka were closely intertwined. Their collaboration was in mutual interest and contributed to the stability and security of the region. The importance of a continuous dialogue that would promote trust, transparency and mutual sensitivity was recognised. The President reiterated that Sri Lankan territory would never be used in a manner inimical to India’s security interests.

Regarding the ethnic issue and the reconciliation process, EAM reiterated India’s support for the aspirations of all communities, including Tamils, for equality, justice, dignity, peace while maintaining the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka. The full and effective implementation of the 13th Amendment of its Constitution and the early holding of Provincial Council elections will facilitate these objectives. Jaishankar extended an invitation to President Dissanayake to visit India at the earliest.

