EAM Jaishankar Raises Concern of Indian Diamond Industry with Belgium's Top Diplomat

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Tuesday, raised the concern of the Indian diamond industry with Belgium's top diplomat Theodora Gentiz. Both the leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to receive Secretary General @BelgiumMFA Theodora Gentzis today. Discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU. Took up the concerns of our diamond industry. Also exchanged views on semiconductors and green growth”.

This comes amid intense scrutiny of the Antwerp police and customs department on diamond imports suspected of being Russian in origin, which has raised concerns for Indian diamond merchants, especially in Gujarat. This shift comes in the wake of the European Union and G7 sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Antwerp has been the hub of global diamond trade for centuries now and it is mostly dominated by Gujarati diamond merchants.

The External Affairs Minister visited Belgium last year in May to attend the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. During his visit, Jaishankar met the Belgium PM and discussed the growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology between the two countries. Contemporary strategic concerns were also discussed.

Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. The close bilateral relationship is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism. Belgium supports India’s aspiration for permanent membership of the UNSC.