EAM Jaishankar Meets Danish Counterpart Rasmussen, Thanks Denmark For Solidarity In Fight Against Terrorism

Published : May 22, 2025 at 7:32 AM IST

Copenhagen: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, here on Wednesday and expressed appreciation for Denmark’s "strong solidarity and support" in combating terrorism.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

"Delighted to meet FM @larsloekke in Copenhagen this evening. Denmark’s strong solidarity and support in combating terrorism have been truly commendable," he posted on X.

"Our wide-ranging conversation on bilateral ties and global issues testifies to the strength of our relationship," Jaishankar added.

The minister also had a "very warm meeting" with the Speaker of the Folketing (Denmark parliament), Søren Gade.

"Appreciate his solidarity as India resolutely combats terrorism. Also value his sustained support for building India-Denmark relations," Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with Gade.

Earlier in the day, he met Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov during which they discussed deepening bilateral ties between India and Denmark and exploring new possibilities.