EAM Jaishankar Meets Chinese Prez Along With Other SCO Foreign Ministers

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the SCO member nations on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a social media post, Jaishankar said he apprised President Xi about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties.

Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi hours after he landed in China on a two-day visit to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is his first visit to the neighbouring country since bilateral ties witnessed a severe downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said. "Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard," the external affairs minister said.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation of 10 member states. It was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In June 2017, it expanded to eight states, including India and Pakistan. Iran joined the group in July 2023, and Belarus in July 2024. Several countries are engaged as observers or dialogue partners.

